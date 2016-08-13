About this Course

264,858 recent views
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Teaching
  • English Language
  • Lesson Plan
  • Speech
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Basic Principles of Listening

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2: Listening Strategies

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Basic Principles of Speaking

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Speaking Strategies

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes

