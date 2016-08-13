In this course, you will be introduced to some of the challenges of teaching and learning listening and speaking, such as paralinguistics, performance variables, reduced and regional forms, and differing types of oral discourse. Don't worry--you'll learn what those mean, too! Then you'll learn how to ease the acquisition of listening and speaking for your students. The course also highlights the powerful opportunity to include pronunciation in listening and speaking classes and offers strategies to incorporate pronunciation activities.
Arizona State University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Basic Principles of Listening
In this module, learners are introduced to some of the fundamental elements of listening, including features that make listening a difficult chore for language learners. Learners are also introduced to basic listening strategies.
Module 2: Listening Strategies
In this module, learners are introduced to strategies that students can use to simplify listening and take control of improving their listing skills. Learners are also introduced to strategies teachers can use to make second language listening easier for their students.
Basic Principles of Speaking
In this module, learners are introduced to various cognitive, social and affective demands that make speaking difficult for second language learners. Struggles that teachers face when providing speaking instruction are also discussed.
Speaking Strategies
In this module, learners are introduced to speaking strategies to help language learners take control of their own learning Also, learners are also instructional strategies for speaking that teachers can use in their lessons.
As always, great course. I just wish there were more examples for pronunciation activities just like in the speaking and listening section. But in any case, the course was so informative and engaging!
One of the best courses ever! Clearly and thoroughly explains what to do and what not to when teaching Listening, Speaking, and Pronunciation. Two thumbs up!
thank you Arizona State University and Coursera for creating such a great content! it improves my skills and more understand of strategies we can apply in the teaching-leaning process
Absolutely educational in every sense. I got so many great ideas on how to integrate speaking, listening and pronunciation into my lessons, thanks a lot!
