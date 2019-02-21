EP
Dec 25, 2020
As always, great course. I just wish there were more examples for pronunciation activities just like in the speaking and listening section. But in any case, the course was so informative and engaging!
RB
Jan 11, 2021
Thank you so much for doing this course. It really helps me improve my skills in teaching. The lectures and the assignments helps in connect theory to practice. I really enjoyed the class!
By 郭瑞佳•
Feb 21, 2019
Much time is needed for peer review.
By Fatina•
Nov 26, 2017
Hi all,
My name is Fatina Jamal. I enjoyed this course. It is well designed and delivered. Although it was full of theoretical terminologies like assimilation, para linguistics, etc., it was done is the most interesting way possible. Yes, there is lots of information is the particular course but I agree that it is important with everyone working in the TESOL field to be familiar with them.
I appreciate all the huge effort and work that the staff made to make the listening, speaking and pronunciation strategies as clear and easy to follow up as possible. The idea of the game show and competition was fabulous. It was nice to include new members in the videos as a change. Their contribution was nice as well.
I liked the character of the quiz show host, Art and the controlling Clarafication as well. It helped me follow up with the flow of the lectures and be focused and eventually enjoy the videos.
I was inspired by all the ideas you gave us to design and implement speaking and listening activities. I was inspired the most by the pronunciation module because I have almost never thought of talking about pronunciation in my training room. I though that is something that students will pick up automatically from other activities because I use visual aids (especially videos) a lot as part of the interactive activities.
Thank you so much for such a fruitful course.
By desy p o•
Feb 26, 2020
thank you Arizona State University and Coursera for creating such a great content! it improves my skills and more understand of strategies we can apply in the teaching-leaning process
By Eriwell H•
Oct 10, 2016
Lessons and videos in this class have been very well crafted and created. The lessons are both entertaining and informative at the same time. Good job ASU Teach English Now! Team!
By J V I S•
Jul 8, 2019
Excellent Course. Ms. Jessica and Dr.Shane were at their best as usual. Special thanks and appreciation to Dr.Justin for the wonderful course content. A bit challenging too.
By Ester A•
Mar 22, 2020
I “crazy” love all my American teachers of the “TESOL”- courses of the ASU :) (but the most, surely, beautiful Jessica Cinco and Dr Shane Dixon. They are, both, very talented actors and amazing teachers, who can explain very difficult for understanding themes very clearly and easy for understanding and can do it in very modern, creative styles.)
My heart is so thankful to, all, you for your very-very hard work, including planing, making, filming and producing all these course. I know and understand it’s a crazy, hard and very diligent work! I am so happy and proud to be a student of this amazing courses from the ASU. Love you, all, and thank you VERY MUCH!
By Clarise P•
Nov 23, 2019
This is course is excellent! I learned a lot of new information on how to teach English listening, speaking, and pronunciation techniques. I enjoyed learning all the content and am looking forward to the next course! Thank you Dr. Dixon, Mrs. Jessica Cinco, and Dr. Shewell for putting so much effort in to creating a wonderful course!
By Sarah S•
Apr 17, 2020
This course has been my favorite one yet. I love the wide perspective the team offers, and the specific techniques and strategies suggested. What a valuable experience this has been!
By Tayyabah t•
Jun 24, 2019
It was so amazing not like typical boring serious lectures. I love the idea and the way it was executed made difficult things fun and esay.
By Rey H•
Mar 2, 2018
Almost everybody wants to know "How to".
But there's much more to being a good teacher than "knowing" some grammar tenses and hundreds of vocabulary words. This course develops our understanding, not only of what needs to be taught, but so many strategies and tools to give the prospective teacher confidence and a handle on just what is needed for this particular situation and for this special learner group.
...and what is IMPORTANT! (Duh!)
One of the nicest things is that the instructors (as well as other learners) are just brimming with good ideas to keep it upbeat and really LOTS of fun... and they just NEVER stop smiling! (Don't know how they do it!) But the course is NOT a laid back, pushover! No, you'll need to study and meet some requirements, deadlines and produce! (But you'll get all the help you need; from instructors, Mentors and other students... almost like a family!
By Erin F•
Nov 7, 2016
Great course! It was really informative and interesting. I wasn't actually big on the game show videos, but the information provided was useful and I feel like I have a good understanding of how to execute a well planned lesson in listening, speaking, and pronunciation. Thanks to all of you for your hard work and effort!
By Alina S•
Jan 23, 2017
Amazing! The way these teachers present information is awesome!!! Ive learnt so much from these course and the best thing is that they actually SHOW you what it is like to be a teacher, not just theorize (like you do that, but we will teach you differently). Great course - totally worth it!
By Cynndi N•
Dec 23, 2018
Very interesting course; as an American (English 1st language) parent, I can see where we can take so many things for granted. This course allowed me to venture into the world of creative to ensure that my students will find 'learning' and learning English interesting AND FUN!
By Adrian G H A•
Sep 14, 2017
It was awesome! I learnt some really good techniques for teaching listening, speaking, and pronunciation in an innovative and effective way. Also, I learnt some really useful techniques for memorizing voaculary called Mnemoniques and Mind Palace. Thanks, ASU nad Coursera!
By Marina H•
Mar 20, 2018
Are you looking for a course that gives you plenty of career options? Or are you wanting to to upskill yourself even more? If you love teaching, this course can help you gain the necessary skills to advance in your career. It can give us the practical skills.
By CARLOS M P A•
Jan 3, 2017
I like to thanks Jessica Cinco, Dr. Shane Dixon, Dr. Justin Shewell and everyone involved in teaching of this wonderful and interesting course. It really gives you the essential tools to teach in a way that is very reliable and precise.
By Prasolova S I•
Jul 29, 2016
Wow! I really loved this part of the course. It has been a pleasure to take part in it. I have learned something new about Listening, Speaking, and Pronunciation that I have not thought about from this point of view. Thank you very much!
By Laura F•
Apr 9, 2020
I've been teaching for decades and have been eating English language learners for years. These courses have been invaluable in highlighting things I can do better and giving me words for some things I have believed instinctively.
By Alonso P H•
Jan 11, 2019
Very good and dynamic videos. Short and simple, but very effective. Good use of examples. Relevant activities and assessment. Good use of technology. You can see the videos were made by actual teachers (instead of lecturers).
By Lucia J P•
Apr 15, 2018
Fantastic and very dynamic course. Fun and engaging the teaching methods complimented the learning process by providing students with meaningful information towards becoming a great language teacher! Thank you so very kindly!
By Angel G•
Feb 2, 2020
I like this series of courses and the way professors introduce and lead lectures. They make learning fun and memorable as they develop topics in bit-sized chunks that are easy to incorporate into your day-to-day teaching.
By Menna R•
Aug 22, 2019
I enjoyed working with you .
I learned new skills and information and knowledge .
Thank you
Dr. Shane Dixon
Dr. Justin Shewell
Jessica Cinco
Thank you Coursera you let me in and give the chance to improve myself .
By Iryna•
May 27, 2019
Wonderful course and I couldn’t appreciate more your efforts to make it also engaging and fun! Thank you! I was able to recap my background knowledge of theories and understand how to apply those in practice.
By Deleted A•
Aug 8, 2018
Being part of this is one of the best things that has ever happened to me in this life. It is well organised and effective. The course endows one with worldwide recognized knowledge, skill and certificate.
By Osvaldo T•
May 24, 2017
Thanks guys. Lesson planning had been a real chore, but the template really helped straighten things out. Thanks to this course, I've had to apply myself so I could learn how to author and upload videos.