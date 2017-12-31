This course focuses on the key concepts you need in order to effectively integrate technology into your teaching, without letting it overshadow language learning. Discover current and future trends in educational technology, along with strategies for implementing these trends in the classroom and beyond. As technology is continually evolving, learn how to keep up on current technological applications through professional development networks and training opportunities.
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Teaching
- English Language
- Lesson Plan
- Plan
Offered by
Arizona State University
Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to excellence, access and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Overcoming Your Fears of Using Technology
In this module, learners are introduced to a young teacher who is hesitant to incorporate technology into the classroom. On his journey, we will be introduced to reasons teachers avoid technology as well as suggestions for how to overcome some common technology difficulties. In particular, learners will be introduced to the concepts of alignment, learner control, and the importance of being outcomes driven.
Module 2: Enhancing Lesson Planning Using Technology
In this module, our young teacher learns about creating a learning management system (LMS) to assist him in the classroom. We are also introduced to nine different categories of technology as well as 6 events of instruction. Events of instruction are introduced to help teachers recognize the need to examine different technologies according to how they can be useful during the lesson planning process.
Module 3: Engaging Students Using Technology
In this module, we are introduced to the concept of digital nativity, and students that are both digital natives and non-natives. Throughout the module, our young teacher is given strategies to engage both types of learners.
Module 4: Transforming the Classroom Using Technology
In this module, learners are introduced to the interaction between teaching, content, and technology, using the acronym TPACK. Through this acronym, teachers are invited to recognize the ways in which different types of knowledge work together. We are also introduced to an additional acronym: SAMR. This acronym invites teachers to consider how essential the tool is to achieving learning outcomes, and whether it simply replaces an older type of technology, or if it transforms the learning process itself.
Reviews
- 5 stars92.15%
- 4 stars5.43%
- 3 stars1.24%
- 2 stars0.38%
- 1 star0.77%
TOP REVIEWS FROM TEACH ENGLISH NOW! TECHNOLOGY ENRICHED TEACHING
Loved it. You acquire so much knowledge. I feel myself a much better teacher and professional. With this course I can see now new ways of adapting technology into my class plan.
Thank you so much. I have learned so much from this course. Thank you to all professors and Coursera for making this a global learning experience.
Realmente es un curso innovador, muy interactivo, y pensado totalmente para poder realizarlo a distancia. Sin duda, una muy buena experiencia. Recomendable.
Offered many insights into technology by applying SAMR and TPACK principles in teaching also introducing the 9 categories for us the teachers to use.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.