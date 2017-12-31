About this Course

71,259 recent views
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Teaching
  • English Language
  • Lesson Plan
  • Plan
Instructors

Offered by

Arizona State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content Rating 98%(14,066 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Module 1: Overcoming Your Fears of Using Technology

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2: Enhancing Lesson Planning Using Technology

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Engaging Students Using Technology

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4: Transforming the Classroom Using Technology

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes

