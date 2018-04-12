SI
Oct 16, 2020
Awesome as ever. Some typos need to be corrected in quizzes and instructions. Also, I have finished 7 courses in 3 weeks because I was on a mission. I hope to complete this course within 1 month time.
SB
Mar 6, 2017
Great course which taught me how to integrate technology into my teaching. Thanks so much to the instructors for making it all into a story so that we'll have fund to learn and remember everything!!!
By Marina H•
Apr 12, 2018
It`s a great course. There are countless reasons why technology is a key aspect of learning in the schools. Technology is everywhere. Technology training has important components. “Technology is the wave of the future.” But effective integration of technology into the classroom isn’t easy. Successful integration requires time, customization, experimentation, and support. This course develop skills in using technologies for today's global world. We learn to use them.
I live in Ukraine, Kharkiv. Really administrators and education boards not fully understanding the technologies themselves. They don’t know how to use the technologies. As everybody knows, the greatest problem in the Ukrainian education system is corruption. May be one day our administrators will think not only about money, new cars, new houses but about children. Love not in word. Love is expressed primarily in action, showing how every dollar spent directly improves educational opportunities for their students.
By Joe S•
Jun 5, 2018
I had no idea about some of the technology that exists out there. It was such a privilege to have two PhD graduates in tech and education guide us through the course, thanks as usual!
By Orrathip G•
Oct 5, 2018
I learn how to integrate the technology into teaching and learning to be more effective and get the ideas of being adjustable teacher in this world of technology.
By Justice S•
Sep 25, 2019
This course was by far my favorite! While I have learned many new concepts in each of the classes, what I loved about this course was learning about the integration of technology in ways that I had not considered! As a result, I have immediately begun implementing the use of apps besides polling apps!
By Partha S•
Mar 9, 2017
I've always kept technology from my lessons until I took this course. This course has not only broken my fear in digital arena, but also has given me the tools and know-how to to implement Moodle on my blog. I thank Shane, Justin and Jessica for enlightening me!
By Brittany S•
Jun 24, 2020
The information for laid out very well and it was more informative then most tech classes/PDs I’ve sat through. It’s also a great way to be exposed to multiple tech aids/website suggestions at once.
By PAUL A M•
Feb 8, 2021
The course is very relevant and timely especially when most of the education right now is digitalized. Hope this will be improved in the future as more technology can be integrated in education.
By Nguyen V T•
Feb 14, 2017
Thank you so much to course! Thank you so much to my instructors! Thank you so much to my peers! Thank you so much to COURSERA!
By Nataliia M•
Jun 2, 2019
It would be great if some online resources are considered and explained in more details from a practical viewpoint.
The course is too theoretical.
By Rosana L•
May 13, 2020
I am almost done with my 150-hour TESOL certification and that was just possible because the instructors really dedicated a lot of time to make all those courses. I learned how to be a better teacher using lots of videos, music, and real-life experiences, so I truly believe that the processing of leaning English can be fun, real, and sticky as Dr. Dixon would say…=)
By Clarise P•
Jan 6, 2020
I enjoyed this course so much! The information was presented in a fun and interactive way by the brilliant Instructors! It helped to make the information sticky and memorable. Thank you Dr. Dixon, Mrs. Jessica Cinco, and Dr. Shewell for putting so much effort in to creating a wonderful course!
By Timothy B C•
Jan 2, 2018
I like the idea of having a technology based course, especially in this day and age when it is so common to use technology. This was a great class and I learned a lot from it. Thanks for putting this in the curriculum
By Andrea B•
Aug 13, 2017
As a none native 'technology user, but well acqcuainted with it, i entered this section with some intrepidation..... Now I love it and it OPENED my GOOGLES with lots of ideas , understanding and yaaaay! Great Course!
By Cynndi N•
Dec 23, 2018
Awesome & bittersweet experience to near the end of this course. The instructors, if you pay attention, put into practice what they want you to learn. Thank you for this awesome (that word again) opportunity!
By Sofia B•
Mar 7, 2017
Great course which taught me how to integrate technology into my teaching. Thanks so much to the instructors for making it all into a story so that we'll have fund to learn and remember everything!!!
By Claudia A•
Feb 7, 2017
Excellent!! The methodoloy used in this course is fantastic and engaging. I learnt how to integrate technology in English teaching.
By Lorena P•
Dec 12, 2017
This course has been excellent. It exceeded all my expectations. Excellent tutors Methodology and Material. Excellent Learning.
By Serah A•
Jul 8, 2018
I am impressed and I usually dont get the fuss about online courses, but this one takes the cake
By Suthiphan S•
Jun 3, 2017
Lots of new and up-to-date Information about Technology.
By Juan C E•
May 30, 2017
Brilliant teachers and great content.
By Roseanne M F•
Oct 14, 2018
Simply easy gave me confidence
By Giò R•
Apr 10, 2018
Exellent. Clear and simple.
By Naomi D•
Nov 3, 2016
I feel like the topic of technology is important, but important enough for a full course. I also feel more class management strategies for ESL classroom would have been a more valuable topic.
By Sophia V•
May 4, 2017
Some presentations are too kitch.
By Eric S F•
Mar 13, 2020
I'm surprised that in a course about technology there was very little that could be used to someone like me who teaches ESL online. Most of this course was geared toward those who teach in a classroom setting and non of the types of learners I have seen in my year experience with my online ESL company. I would encourage the teachers to do some research on online teaching and even do an entire course dedicated to teaching online.