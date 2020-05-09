Whether you have already taught English as a Second Language and want to start teaching it online, you've already been teaching ESL online and want to sharpen your skills, or you are new to teaching and interested in teaching ESL online, ASU and VOXY provide you with the basic ideas and concepts you need to know in order to successfully teach ESL online. This course uses a fun and interesting theme of "International Travel" to deliver content in an entertaining way. There are also plenty of real, recorded online session videos from VOXY in the course to show you examples of what it looks like to teach ESL online. In this course, you will learn about the best practices for teaching English as a Second Language online. This includes an introduction to online teaching, Second Language Acquisition theories and how they apply to ESL learners, conducting a needs analysis, curating content for your courses, designing lesson plans, and effective teaching strategies that will help you to become an successful online ESL teacher. The course consists of a variety of videos and readings, followed by quizzes. In the last module of the course, actual VOXY online ESL teachers share their experiences in the online classroom.
A high intermediate, advanced or native level of the English language.
Understand the basic principles of Second Language Acquistion and how they apply to ESL learners online
Conduct a needs analysis, and create course objectives, content and lesson around the needs students
Understand Task-Based Language Teaching, the stages of a lesson, and the structure of a lesson plan
Understand how to give feedback based on theories and best practices
Arizona State University
Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to excellence, access and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to the Online Classroom
In this module we will introduce you to the online classroom by showing you what generally happens in an online session, how to create an environment in which students are engaged, facilitate group work/pair work online, and we will review some basic Computer Assisted Language Learning concepts.
Introduction to Second Language Acquisition
Module 3: Introduction to Task Based Language Teaching
Module 4: Lesson Planning and Structures
