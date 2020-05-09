About this Course

A high intermediate, advanced or native level of the English language.

What you will learn

  • Understand the basic principles of Second Language Acquistion and how they apply to ESL learners online

  • Conduct a needs analysis, and create course objectives, content and lesson around the needs students

  • Understand Task-Based Language Teaching, the stages of a lesson, and the structure of a lesson plan

  • Understand how to give feedback based on theories and best practices

A high intermediate, advanced or native level of the English language.

Arizona State University

Introduction to the Online Classroom

Introduction to Second Language Acquisition

Module 3: Introduction to Task Based Language Teaching

Module 4: Lesson Planning and Structures

