Dr. Nielson, Chief Education Officer at VOXY, is an applied linguist specializing in instructed second language acquisition. She is passionate about making language learning efficient, effective, and fun, using technology and the latest research on how adults learn languages. She earned her PhD in Second Language Acquisition (SLA) from the University of Maryland, where her research focused on technology-mediated language training and the intersection of SLA theory and language teaching. Katie has led teams to design award-winning language courses for the U.S. Government, universities, and language training centers.