In this course, you will learn important language to describe how you shop, review what you’ve bought, and assist customers. Learning activities in this course will take place on Voxy, an engaging language learning platform that automatically adapts to your current level and your performance across reading, listening, speaking, grammar, and vocabulary skills so that every lesson is optimized for rapid improvement.
Describe your overall shopping behaviors and preferences.
Share opinions on products, services, and places.
Understand a variety of customer service interactions.
Respond to customer inquiries and complaints.
- English Vocabulary
- Business Skills
- Listening Comprehension
- English Grammar
- Reading Comprehension
Voxy is an innovative corporate training solution that has been used successfully by hundreds of corporate clients around the world to upskill their teams. Our AI-driven platform, accessed both on desktop and any mobile device, allows each learner to follow a fully personalized and highly engaging English learning experience.
Course Introduction & Voxy Orientation
This week, you will learn about this course and understand how to use Voxy's innovative platform.
Going Shopping
This week, you will describe where, when, why, and how you shop the way you do.
Reviews
This week, you will share your opinions on what to buy and where to buy it in the form of business and product reviews.
Contacting Customer Service
This week, you will look at how to use phone calls and emails to provide customers with both general and specific information and resolve their problems.
English skills are becoming increasingly essential for overcoming communication barriers and enabling access to knowledge and expertise from around the world. This Specialization will help improve your English language skills from A2 to B1 (CEFR) proficiency for career development, everyday communication, and your personal life.
