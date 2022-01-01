- English Vocabulary
English Language Skills A2-B1 CEFR: Low-Intermediate Specialization
Level Up Your English Skills. Become a confident communicator by advancing your professional and everyday English language skills.
Offered By
What you will learn
Understand main points when reading or listening to familiar topics encountered in work and daily life.
Develop personal and professional relationships through conversations about planning, advice, interests, and opinions.
Communicate needs through conversation, email, or phone calls with colleagues and customer or while shopping or traveling.
Start a conversation with a friend, colleague, or someone you just met.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
At the end of each course, learners will have the opportunity to personalize their learning experience with an independent study project by selecting content to study based on their goals and interests. Learners can focus on topics to upskill for professional opportunities, or dive deeper into a specific topic of interest. Along the way, they'll learn and apply some research-based language acquisition strategies from expert, Dr. Katie Neilson.
You should have an A2 level of English:
- Have short conversations
- Read short texts and signs
- Communicate basic questions and needs
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 7 Courses in this Specialization
Low Intermediate English: Meet & Greet
In this course, you will develop your English conversational skills that you can use to build your personal and professional relationships. Learning activities in this course will take place on Voxy, an engaging language learning platform that automatically adapts to your current level and your performance across reading, listening, speaking, grammar, and vocabulary skills so that every lesson is optimized for rapid improvement.
Low Intermediate English: Calls & Messaging
In this course, you will learn how to get in touch with all the people in your life by phone, email, text, and even social media. Learning activities in this course will take place on Voxy, an engaging language learning platform that automatically adapts to your current level and your performance across reading, listening, speaking, grammar, and vocabulary skills so that every lesson is optimized for rapid improvement.
Low Intermediate English: Help & Information
In this course, you will learn important language for asking for help, giving and understanding directions, and sharing your opinions. Learning activities in this course will take place on Voxy, an engaging language learning platform that automatically adapts to your current level and your performance across reading, listening, speaking, grammar, and vocabulary skills so that every lesson is optimized for rapid improvement.
Low Intermediate English: Planning & Organization
In this course, you will learn important language for planning your life, including your social life, your travels, and your work. Learning activities in this course will take place on Voxy, an engaging language learning platform that automatically adapts to your current level and your performance across reading, listening, speaking, grammar, and vocabulary skills so that every lesson is optimized for rapid improvement.
Offered by
Voxy
Voxy is an innovative corporate training solution that has been used successfully by hundreds of corporate clients around the world to upskill their teams. Our AI-driven platform, accessed both on desktop and any mobile device, allows each learner to follow a fully personalized and highly engaging English learning experience.
