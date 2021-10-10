In this course, you will develop your English conversational skills that you can use to build your personal and professional relationships. Learning activities in this course will take place on Voxy, an engaging language learning platform that automatically adapts to your current level and your performance across reading, listening, speaking, grammar, and vocabulary skills so that every lesson is optimized for rapid improvement.
This course is part of the English Language Skills A2-B1 CEFR: Low-Intermediate Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Start a conversation with a friend, colleague, or someone you just met.
Ask questions to keep the conversation going and learn more about another person.
Describe your job and your professional skills.
Get to know your colleagues through conversations.
Skills you will gain
- English Vocabulary
- Listening Comprehension
- Business English
- English Grammar
- Reading Comprehension
Offered by
Voxy
Voxy is an innovative corporate training solution that has been used successfully by hundreds of corporate clients around the world to upskill their teams. Our AI-driven platform, accessed both on desktop and any mobile device, allows each learner to follow a fully personalized and highly engaging English learning experience.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Introduction & Voxy Orientation
This week, you will learn about this course and understand how to use Voxy's innovative platform.
Small Talk
This week, you will learn some of the most common conversation topics that come up when meeting someone for the first time or catching up with a friend.
Hobbies & Interests
This week, you’ll learn how to ask questions to get to know more about someone’s hobbies and interests.
Careers
This week, you’ll learn how to talk to someone about professional skills and responsibilities.
Reviews
- 5 stars74%
- 4 stars21%
- 3 stars2%
- 2 stars1%
- 1 star2%
TOP REVIEWS FROM LOW INTERMEDIATE ENGLISH: MEET & GREET
You can learn one word every day then you can better your English
This is a very nice course for everyone . Through this anyone can improve their communication, listening, reading, writing skills in english language. Thank You
Considero el curso esencial para poder avanzar en este idioma, muy buenas prácticas y enfocado en temas reales.
in this course I learned many words and differentiate their concepts
About the English Language Skills A2-B1 CEFR: Low-Intermediate Specialization
English skills are becoming increasingly essential for overcoming communication barriers and enabling access to knowledge and expertise from around the world. This Specialization will help improve your English language skills from A2 to B1 (CEFR) proficiency for career development, everyday communication, and your personal life.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.