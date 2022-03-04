Learner Reviews & Feedback for Low Intermediate English: Shopping & Customer Service by Voxy
About the Course
In this course, you will learn important language to describe how you shop, review what you’ve bought, and assist customers. Learning activities in this course will take place on Voxy, an engaging language learning platform that automatically adapts to your current level and your performance across reading, listening, speaking, grammar, and vocabulary skills so that every lesson is optimized for rapid improvement.
Each week is made up of engaging, short, task-based lessons that can be done anywhere, anytime. Lessons include content from the real world, so you will learn from real conversations and emails between customers and colleagues asking questions and giving opinions about shopping. By the end of the course, you will be able to discuss just about any kind of shopping experience....
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Low Intermediate English: Shopping & Customer Service
By Yancy V
Mar 3, 2022
It's an amazing tool, Here you are going to learn a lot about shopping and customer service and get sells skills and of course you're going to improve your English