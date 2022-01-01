About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 7 of 7 in the
English Language Skills A2-B1 CEFR: Low-Intermediate Specialization
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain various dimensions of health and well-being.

  • Describe personal goals and life experiences.

  • Consider how to pursue health and wellness at work.

  • Set professional and career goals.

Skills you will gain

  • English Vocabulary
  • Listening Comprehension
  • Business English
  • English Grammar
  • Reading Comprehension
Instructors

Offered by

Voxy

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Course Introduction & Voxy Orientation

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 5 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Healthy Habits

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Personal Growth

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Workplace Well-Being

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 1 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

About the English Language Skills A2-B1 CEFR: Low-Intermediate Specialization

English Language Skills A2-B1 CEFR: Low-Intermediate

