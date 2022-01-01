In this course, you will learn important language for talking about nutrition, health, sleep, stress, goal-setting, and more. Learning activities in this course will take place on Voxy, an engaging language learning platform that automatically adapts to your current level and your performance across reading, listening, speaking, grammar, and vocabulary skills so that every lesson is optimized for rapid improvement.
This course is part of the English Language Skills A2-B1 CEFR: Low-Intermediate Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Explain various dimensions of health and well-being.
Describe personal goals and life experiences.
Consider how to pursue health and wellness at work.
Set professional and career goals.
Skills you will gain
- English Vocabulary
- Listening Comprehension
- Business English
- English Grammar
- Reading Comprehension
Offered by
Voxy
Voxy is an innovative corporate training solution that has been used successfully by hundreds of corporate clients around the world to upskill their teams. Our AI-driven platform, accessed both on desktop and any mobile device, allows each learner to follow a fully personalized and highly engaging English learning experience.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Introduction & Voxy Orientation
This week, you will learn about this course and understand how to use Voxy's innovative platform.
Healthy Habits
This week, you will consider the connections between fitness, nutrition, and healthy sleep.
Personal Growth
This week, you will describe your skills, goals, and life experiences and understand life advice given by others.
Workplace Well-Being
This week, you will examine healthy work environments, learn ways to deal with stress, and discuss balancing work with life.
About the English Language Skills A2-B1 CEFR: Low-Intermediate Specialization
English skills are becoming increasingly essential for overcoming communication barriers and enabling access to knowledge and expertise from around the world. This Specialization will help improve your English language skills from A2 to B1 (CEFR) proficiency for career development, everyday communication, and your personal life.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.