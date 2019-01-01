Learner Reviews & Feedback for Low Intermediate English: Personal Growth & Well-Being by Voxy
About the Course
In this course, you will learn important language for talking about nutrition, health, sleep, stress, goal-setting, and more. Learning activities in this course will take place on Voxy, an engaging language learning platform that automatically adapts to your current level and your performance across reading, listening, speaking, grammar, and vocabulary skills so that every lesson is optimized for rapid improvement.
Each week is made up of engaging, short, task-based lessons that can be done anywhere, anytime. Lessons include content from the real world, so you will learn from real conversations and emails between friends and colleagues exchanging advice and tips about wellness. By the end of the course, you will be able to describe how you grow and stay well, both at work and in your own time....