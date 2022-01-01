Living in the digital age means not only having a lot of technology, but talking about it a lot too. In this course, we’re going to focus on the technology and devices that we use in our daily lives. Learning activities in this course will take place on Voxy, an engaging language learning platform that automatically adapts to your current level and your performance across reading, listening, speaking, grammar, and vocabulary skills so that every lesson is optimized for rapid improvement.
This course is part of the English Language Skills A2-B1 CEFR: Low-Intermediate Specialization
Talk about devices, apps, and other technology that you use in your everyday life.
Describe new features and innovations in technology.
Give advice for healthy and productive ways to use technology for work.
Ask for help with tech problems at work.
- English Vocabulary
- Listening Comprehension
- Business English
- English Grammar
- Reading Comprehension
Tech Preferences & Habits
This week, you will learn about this course and understand how to use Voxy's innovative platform.
Tech Preferences & Habits
This week, you will learn how to talk about the devices, social media, and apps that you use in your daily life, as well as their pros and cons.
Features & Innovation
This week, you will learn how to talk about how technology is changing, and the impact it has on the world we live in.
Tech Tips at Work
This week, you will listen to people giving advice on how to use technology to keep your data safe at work, to work from home, and to stay healthy.
About the English Language Skills A2-B1 CEFR: Low-Intermediate Specialization
English skills are becoming increasingly essential for overcoming communication barriers and enabling access to knowledge and expertise from around the world. This Specialization will help improve your English language skills from A2 to B1 (CEFR) proficiency for career development, everyday communication, and your personal life.
