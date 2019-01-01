Learner Reviews & Feedback for Low Intermediate English: Technology by Voxy
About the Course
Living in the digital age means not only having a lot of technology, but talking about it a lot too. In this course, we’re going to focus on the technology and devices that we use in our daily lives. Learning activities in this course will take place on Voxy, an engaging language learning platform that automatically adapts to your current level and your performance across reading, listening, speaking, grammar, and vocabulary skills so that every lesson is optimized for rapid improvement.
Each week is made up of engaging, short, task-based lessons that can be done anywhere, anytime. Lessons include content from the real world, so you will learn from real conversations and emails between friends and colleagues exchanging information and assistance. By the end of the course, you should feel pretty comfortable discussing technology with friends and colleagues alike!...