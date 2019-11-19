MD
Nov 24, 2020
This course is an excellent choice for anyone interested in teaching ESL. Weekly Lessons/Modules are well-planned. Videos were informative and enjoyable. The instructor, Emilia, was wonderful!
RN
Aug 23, 2020
Wonderful course! I felt great going through evidence based teaching methods and the pleasing demeanor of Emilia. The fictional video simulations were well choreographed. Overall, I loved it.
By kiyingi i•
Nov 19, 2019
Great skills though the practicum is too expensive. Thanks for the wonderful experience though.
By Bonnie S•
Jul 25, 2019
Overall, the course was helpful, but it needs some better QA.
The pop-up quizzes during the videos were often right BEFORE the material answering the question was presented. (So you could only answer the question correctly if you read ahead in the transcript before answering.)
The fill-in-the-blank questions were very hard to get right. Even when I copied text verbatim from the course, it was marked wrong. E.g., "switching pairs for each activity" was wrong, I needed to enter "switch pairs." A human would have marked my initial response correct.
Some of the multiple-choice, multiple-answer questions were also frustrating, such as "why do you take notes during the lesson?" -- there would be one answer clearly supported by the course material, but the lesson quizzes demanded multiple answers to be marked correct. But then when you got to the same exact question on the final exam, it was a single-answer multiple -choice question.
By Tabaev R D•
Apr 7, 2020
It's awful. Most of quizes are incorrect with answers, that students can't find in the course videos. For example, quiz 2 in week 4 has questions that we even haven't heard before. In order to have 100% for quiz 1 in week 1 you must choose incorrect answer in question 7 (or it doesn't relate to this week). What is more, you need to pay approximately 25 dollars for that profanation! I've already passed three courses from ASUs' TESOL certification, and those courses were awesome, they have really helped me in my present career. But, nevertheless, this course is a shame for the entire Arizona State University. Fix it, please, or don't lie to your students!
By virginia e t•
Aug 18, 2020
This is a course about Task Based Language Learning in an online environment. It may not be suitable for all types of language learning, but gives helpful tips and advice.
By Gretchen•
Oct 29, 2019
Good solid background course for teaching language on-line. Some course material seemed out-of-order, and some was repeated. However, all material was applicable, and I enjoyed the presentation and pace of the course. Thank you!
By Syeda N F•
Apr 10, 2020
the only difficulty for M-1 , L1 instructions are not given clearly means for last question it was asking to apply all choices of answers where as not for other which really consumed lot of time. we would have used this consumed time for other learning or other worthy work. such a great university to whom I will be very grateful because really i have learnt a lot in this course about how to teach English online ; but really very much disappointed for the time i have wasted for M1-L1 quize. please add clear instructions to attempt question.
By Victoria K O M•
Aug 29, 2020
I most say that, i am richly beefed up for the challenges ahead in my online classes. Before i did this course had alot of doubts, but now, there is no mountain facing me now that i cannot surpass. Thanks alot for everything. Ready for the future now, to meet all my learner's needs.
By Kelly R•
May 9, 2020
I flagged many issues, but ASU replied saying they were fixed, so I highly recommend the course if problems have really been fixed.
By David E F G•
May 25, 2020
This is a good, easy, friendly course that will help you if you want to get into the world of teaching languages online.
By Romanovskaya M V•
Nov 30, 2019
Было очень полезно
By Gyuzal T A•
Apr 23, 2020
I liked this course very much!!! Because it gave me not knowledge how to conudct a lesson online, but also to it gave me confidence that it is not so difficult as I thought about it to be. I fancied the structure of this course, step by step you acquire thohse skills you need. Especially, I liked the section about Feedback and Lesson plan. I liked videos. I liked the quizes especially, even if some quizes seemed to me difficult, some not, but there were some difficulties with those questions where were several answers. I would like to appreciate and thank all teachers who created and participated in creation of this useful course!
By Isaac M H G•
Oct 13, 2020
It's a very well-made course. I loved being taught by Emilia because she looked so passionate by doing this course. One thing I didn't like a lot were the bad acting most of the people did, even Emilia sometimes, It seemed very fake and nothing authentic, however it is a very appropiate course if you want to introduce yourself in Online Teaching, it summarizes everything you need to know before starting teachinn online and it has a lot of REAL RECORDED EXAMPLES which was the thing I enjoyed the most.
By Mohammad M•
May 6, 2020
This course taught me a great deal of how to run an effective online English teaching course. I highly recommend to both traditional English teachers who want to broaden their territory of their career and to those who just want to start teaching English in a fascinating way. In the end, I want to express my gratitude to instructors for creating such great experience.
By Yalamanchili S•
Mar 29, 2020
Course material and organization of the course are great. Though it's an online course , I felt like the instructors are with me in my efforts to take my first steps of online teaching. The theory is so systematic, scientific and interactive that makes me more enthusiastic about creating my first online lessons. Thanks to Coursera and Arizona University People.
By Rakesh N•
Aug 24, 2020
By Rafael G•
Feb 12, 2020
It's almost impossible to give the right answer to the questions in which you have to type, even knowing the right answer.
On the second test of the first week is not possible to give a right answer to the seventh question.
By Michael C•
May 21, 2020
I was really disappointed with this course. I have done 2 other courses (MOOCs) through Coursera, which were really excellent. When I saw that this course was presented by Arizona State Uni, I expected it to be of a very high calibre, but uncovered the sad truth that it was the opposite.
For example, the readings were riddled with errors and had they been run through a basic spelling and grammar checker, these could have rectified. The transcriptions were not accurate, full of errors and Braedon's (lead male role in the videos) name was spelled in at least 4 different ways. The formatting was almost nonexistent.
Whilst the overall concept of the videos (Braedon's world tour) was interesting, the execution was very sub-standard for a US university. I found Emelia's mannerisms quite puerile at times, and could the producer not have afforded a second videocam or smartphone to take 2 shots of the conversation scenes? Theses scenes came across as totally unnatural with both participants looking at the single camera, whereas in a normal conversation, they would be looking at each other.
There was no formatting of readings until unit 6, just straight text with no headers, bold, underlining, etc. So really boring and not engaging at all. With just a little effort, the readings for the first 5 units and the transcripts of videos could have formatted neatly to make them much more useful and readable, for instance, by separating the script per speaker.
On the whole, once I could figure it out, the content was quite useful, though something that could be addressed is the various activities which could be used per skill when teaching online and especially with a single student. These will obviously be different to F2F teaching, so this would be a useful addition to the course.
By Idiomas c V•
Apr 8, 2020
Good content, but that is all. No peer interaction, no possible way of asking questions or talking with someone from the course staff. Several errors in the quizzes which nobody bothers to correct
By Briseida E V•
Oct 21, 2021
When the pandemic hit and we were all forced to start teaching via Zoom or other such platforms, it also affected education paraprofessionals who give support in the classrooms. I may not be a certified teacher, but I do help with small intervention and/or learning groups at the elementary school level. I mostly work with kindergarten and English learners, so I wanted to do anything possible to better assist the teachers and students I support. This course had taught me fundamentals on how to be more patient and understanding with students' struggles, a better understanding of language acquisition in general, and how important well-thought out feedback is to leaners. These skillsets and more have helped me be a better "teacher" during breakout rooms, and transfer the aid we give teachers in a physical classroom to a virtual one. Thank you immensely for this course at such an opportune time!
By Marlene J F A•
Sep 12, 2020
I really love the creative way you presented and carried out the whole course. Examples were very useful and enlighting. Also, the reflection at the end helped us to land our learning throughout this course. Sadly, I cannot take the Voxy opportunity, I´m taking this course because the Guatemalan government is giving us the opportunity to take this courses for free - I believe through an agreement - but I really can´t afford the US$1,000 that the practicum requires. But, for sure, I´m going to put into practice everything I have learned therein. Thanks a lot! You also gave ideas to present topics to my own students. I believe Voxy would be a great tool to be used in our courses, I will recommend it to my supervisors. Thanks again for all the learnings received and for sure, put them in practice here in Guatemala.
By Marceli A•
Jan 6, 2021
I really enjoyed taking this course! I was afraid that I might not be able to follow it, since English is not my native language. But it was easy to understand, well structured, with plenty of definitions and examples. Sure, it will help me in my future lesson planning and feedback. I just learned so much on these two subjects and could figure out where I can improve as a teacher. I would love to take the practicum, but unfortunately, I cannot afford it. I am happy for all what I have learned and refreshed regarding teaching ESL. Thank you so much!!
By Anna E•
Oct 2, 2021
This course is amazing! I'd like to thank all instructors who created it! It was well-organized and easy to follow. I found the topics discussed in the course helpful and practical for me. My favorite part was a set of interviews with ESL teachers who shared their experience about teaching online. It was really interesting to know what benefits teaching online has and what kind of drawbacks might appear during the live session. I would recommend taking this course if you have time on your hands!
By Raúl Á R M•
Mar 29, 2021
I am very proud myself for this achievement and I can't be thankful enough, but still I want to congratulate everyone involved in the development of this course. The way the instructor determines the content for every lesson in a clear and understandable tone to the easily comprehensible writings. Most information was unknown for me and I can't wait to see what I can achieve as a future instructor. Thank you!
By carol b•
Oct 8, 2020
This class covered topics I did not learn during my TEFL class so long ago. I found it engaging, challenging, and do-able. I enjoyed the around-the-world theme. It was interesting to listen to different teachers present their teaching methods. Dr. Neilson was very pithy with TBLT teaching. Overall, it is an excellent class and I feel better prepared to teach online.
By Anna A•
Jan 28, 2021
The course was fundamental and resourceful.No doubt I gained knowledge and experience.I sorted out in my mind and I will try to use everything in my future lessons. The practicum would be significant and useful but I can't afford it since I am unemployed for long...Anyway I appreciated all and I really thank you, for that!!!