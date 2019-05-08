LG
Aug 19, 2020
Now I can say I can feel not only more prepeared but also confident in regards of business communication, the videos and readings coupled with the exercises provide a huge way to learn.
JM
Aug 15, 2020
It was good enrolling for this course, I have learned and gained useful skills in Business English, I will be confidently able to participate and contribute in business meetings.
By Monika A•
May 8, 2019
I recommend this course from the bottom of my heart. If you want to learn and improve your Business English skills and knowledge, this course is a perfect choice.
By Faye W•
Jun 9, 2017
Thorough and to-the-point, this course has helped me enormously! Thanks to the teachers for clear and well-structured lessons, and to colleagues for their review and support.
By Diego G•
May 15, 2016
All information posted in this course is very useful and completed, I did not really expect found all it at the same place. I am completely grateful for attending this course!
By Principality B & S•
Mar 31, 2019
I am a lawyer by training. For about three years I was dreaming of developing my knowledge of meetings. In the last two weeks, I spent much time searching the internet for a course that would satisfy my craving in the most convenient way. I thought I should enroll for training in the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria; but just then I found this course on Coursera.org. It has been quite great studying here. The course content is, in fact, more than my expectation. I love the the lecture videos, the tasks and the fact that the videos and transcribed notes can be downloaded for subsequently uses.
By Justus M•
Aug 16, 2020
By Audrius A•
Jul 31, 2020
These courses takes some time, however the fruits are sweet :) on the tasks you need to think, what means really learning. Great courses, recommend it. Useful at work.
By Tolani B•
Jul 27, 2019
The course was quite boring and the instructors was quite robotic, felt iike i was watching an episode of sheldon's fun with flags
By Морозов Е А•
Jun 19, 2020
I would like to express out my gratitude for such a wonderful opportunity to improve my English. It was a pleasure to be a part of this course and I hope to take part in the next courses. I am fully convinced that it was another capstone in building my career.
By Myldie D W•
Nov 15, 2020
It is a very helpful course. You've got a lot of things to apply to your work...especially on the right way of conducting a meeting and the right words to use. Thank you for this course, it really helped me a lot.
By Luis G•
Aug 20, 2020
By Jorge A G L•
Jan 25, 2017
It is an excelllent course. Helps me a lot. The quality of the information it is great and it has a very good objetives to reach in every week. Thanks so much for this kind of course.
By alfred a•
Jan 25, 2017
it's a great course offering a great quality of work covering everything i needed to know about meetings and how to handle meetings in a great professional way.
By Graziela H d S•
Aug 28, 2020
Great course, gives you knowledge to develop and improve your communication and writing in english.
Very well knowledge professors.
By Wenfei L•
Apr 16, 2020
Excellent course with wonderful materials. The two teachers teach very well with all the points clearly structured and explained.
By Ivan K•
Oct 12, 2018
Really Good content and learning material. However there were few simple mistakes in the exercises that made the right answers to look wrong. And I felt that some of the peer review assignments needed a better description. Thanks
By Jonathan V•
Jul 31, 2020
There are many aspects to consider for a successful meeting, such as have a good idea of the type of meeting, the items to head the meeting correctly. What the behavior should be when it comes to formal meetings or informal. Writing minutes, designing agendas, creating a proposal, taking notes, the right attitude in a brainstorming meeting as well as detecting if the meeting is becoming inefficient. The video clips are pretty well designed, the material is very professional and the topics are interesting. As opposed to the first course of the specialization, this course includes speaking exercises, not too much, but speaking is now part of the evaluations.
By Ibtihal A B A Y A•
Jul 31, 2018
A highly informative, applicable& easy to follow course by absolutely knowledgeable professors. The thorough, well-organized& engaging course content reflects the the professionalism & the extensive knowledge of the professors in this field. Really looking forward to enrolling in other courses by the same professors & the University of Washington . Thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to learn from you.
By Arkbom H•
Nov 25, 2020
Thank you very much for the nice lecture presentation and for all the constructive lecture materials provided. Special thanks go to Mr. Richard Moore and Mrs. Daphne Mackey for everything. And it will not be fear if I didn't mention Coursera, it is due to this platform that I can get this kind of online course. Therefore thank you all for the nice time we had.
By José A R N•
Jul 6, 2017
My name is Jose Antonio from Brazil. I am looking for a new Data Scientist career (https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseantonio11)
I did this course to complete my CV in English to the area of Data Science.
The course was excellent and the classes well taught by teachers.
Congratulations to Coursera team and Instructors.
Regards.
Jose Antonio.
By mohammad b•
Jan 12, 2021
Highly recommended! This was a great opportunity to get more familiar with meeting guidelines whether you attend as a leader or participant. The course goes through a real meeting example during different sessions. besides, lecturers try to teach usefull vocabulary and grammar as the main materials for attending a meeting to learners.
By SK M S•
Oct 2, 2016
The total learning process along with our instructors lectures are presenting extra flavor to our Coursera Community. I feel pride to be a learner associate with the Community. I personally salute and thanks to our Community Mentors for their excellent contribution to perform these holy responsibilities. Thanks again to them.
By Jevgeni K•
Sep 23, 2020
Very useful course as for those just studying business English and also for the experienced ones. Was quite useful to me to get the insights about the professional way of conducting and participating in Meetings and I grasped nice examples. Many thanks to lecturers and whole Coursera team. Best regards, JK.
By Karolina G•
Sep 13, 2017
The course is very good. It has answered many questions which I've had for a long time, but there was nowhere to find answers, and here I found them. I'd like to thank the instructors and everybody who was involved in creating this course for such a great job they've done. Thank you.
By Verbilovich I I•
Aug 19, 2020
I highly appreciate the course. The materials are great and useful. All the assighnments are interesting.
I have some questions about peer's review because sometimes it's unfair.
I can recommend the course it will be great for your job.
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand