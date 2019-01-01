How to make invitations using Canva
Learn all of the basic tools that Canva offers.
Learn how to make invitations on Canva
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Learn all of the basic tools that Canva offers.
Learn how to make invitations on Canva
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this project you will learn how to design invitations for any event using Canva. Canva is a free web design service where you have countless tools to design all kinds of media you need. Canvas is a great option for those looking for an easy-to-use platform to create compelling designs for their own business or social media content. Canva has many elements that are free and gives you a lot of freedom when it comes to designing. . Canva is an extremely useful tool for those who are just starting out and even becomes a very good tool for those who have been designing for years in more advanced programs. It is a quick option that does not need to be installed on your computer and as long as you have an Internet connection, it will be an accessible tool.
No prior experience required.
Event Management
Graphic Design
Canva
Computer Programming
Design And Product
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understand how Canva works and what tools it offers
Access templates in Canva to make your invitations
Apply graphic design knowledge by creating an invitation for digital distribution using Canva.
Design a printable invitation from scratch, download and distribute it using Canva
Create your ideal invitation for your event using Canva
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.