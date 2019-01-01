Organize an event with Canva
In this project, you will be able to organize an event on Canva, using the various graphic design tools offered by the platform. You will design amazing digital content and print products that will help you organize, plan and promote events of any kind successfully. The intended audience for this project is beginners, with little or no graphic design experience. It will enable persons and small businesses to organize any kind of event by creating astonishing graphic designs.
Marketing Communications
Digital Marketing
Graphic Design
Canva
Digital Media
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create an account for free on Canva
Build your event team on Canva
Plan your event program with Canva
Promote your event on Facebook with Canva
Print your event tickets with Canva
