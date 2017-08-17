About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Management
  • Organizational Theory
  • Organizational Analysis
  • Organizational Culture
Beginner Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1 - Introduction

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 114 min)
Week 2
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2 - Decisions by Rational and Rule-based Procedures

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 102 min)
Week 3
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Module 3 - Decisions by Dominant Coalitions

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 72 min)
Week 4
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Module 4 - Organized Anarchy

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 96 min)

