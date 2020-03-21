MA
Apr 29, 2020
This course provides in-depth analyses of a host of organizational theories and their application in real life. The dissection of each case and the applicability of the theories are really insightful.
AL
Sep 2, 2019
Very challenging yet worth it. If you are in an administrative position in an organization (especially education) you will get some great perspectives/understandings from this course. Take good notes!
By MohammadSaied A•
Mar 21, 2020
I have an engineering, mathematical, and business perspective, which is maybe the reason that I find it hard to relate to the mentality of the teacher. I somehow don't think he is organized-minded enough. Many of the information he gives is redundant, bombarding the listener's mind with topics that are hard to connect and organize.
By Solymosi K•
Apr 27, 2020
Very theoretical, more tools and "how-tos" would have been better. The lectures are dry and long and the lecturer would use a Presentation Skills training because the slides are overcrowded with information and sometimes even hard to read.
By G. E C C•
Jul 9, 2020
This course if full of ironical itself, the way to evaluate and the content, the way of learning and else.
It is indeed a challenging course when we look at it from the point of how the information is showed and urged to be remembered. The professor is very well prepared and he clearly knows what everything goes about.For example the Trash Can Class was better explained that all the papers about the issue on the web. Still, this is a very bad organized course. The evaluations have a lack of interest in giving feedback and it's a terrible choice to have the final exam as a 111 question test. It is just very confusing and stressful.
Every module is compose by some lectures, a module-quiz and a sum of talks of the professor with the students. Still, there is something very important, this course needs an urgent update. Given that the course was offered on 2012, I'm really surprised that Stanford did not pay attention on giving an upgrade or just making a new version of it with more updated content. For sure, social media, the world and more have changed the way organizations work and are analyzed by experts. One of the most unpleasant things in the course are the technical issues on the video. The green screen technology has a lack of professionalism, it gets boring to see a terrible and word-laden slideshow with no videos, no music, complicated concepts and more. The colors and the render of the video keep changing every time as if it was a wrong-connected projector and the eyes of the professor have been confused with the green screen, so you can see what it's behind. I mean, this are small issues, but I cannot shallow how one of the most important universities in the world ask us to be critical about the lectures and to give opinions about organizations when the course is bad organized, non-updated, and made without detail focus.
It's a great course still to learn and re-learn about organizations, in my case I studied corporate communications in Mexico and this course gave me a new way to see organizations through other issues I didn't know. Good option to keep learning and to know more about important cases. I look forward for an update!
By Deleted A•
Oct 15, 2017
I am surprised that this course's content is not more organized, particularly in terms of how it is being presented. May drop this one in favor of something similar on another MOOC site. Looking for something that is more precise, concise and with a better script.
By Roxana P•
Sep 2, 2019
Information is excellent, but I expect more real- cases of actual organizations.
By Soumya M•
Sep 19, 2020
The content seems to be at least 10 years old, expected much better from Standford. I am unable to even unenroll from the course so it is just stuck here on my list.
By fabio a•
Jul 3, 2019
Fue un excelente curso que me ayudo a reforzar mis conocimientos en dirección y gerencia de empresas en el sector privado. Recomiendo este curso por que tiene los componentes en el área psicológica del ser humano que permite entender el comportamiento y el rol de los diferentes actores dentro y en el entorno de su organización.
By Subbaiah S M•
Mar 29, 2017
This is the best course of its kind. Need more such courses from Stanford. Daniel's lectures are amazing , It truly felt like he was sitting next to me and teaching. More from Daniel please
By Alessandro F•
Mar 27, 2019
Boring, only cases concerning schools systems
By Heather B•
Jul 17, 2020
This is highly theoretical and entirely dull. I am a professional with 20 years of corporate experience, so I at least have context for what is presented, and it's still boring as heck. I can't imagine being a student with no experience. Not to mention, most of the case studies are from educational settings, so if this isn't where you work or what interests you, then you will be further lulled into a stupor.
I took this to fill some gaps in my knowledge about organizational frameworks and I'm not taking away much. Quit this after the 6th lesson. Essentially, now I have a couple terms to use for things that I observe, but zero practical application to influence any aspect of how I work.
By Jos M•
Aug 17, 2019
Good content, boring presentation and heavy focus on examples from the Education field. Extra optional 'screen side chats' offer nice extra interesting content and much nicer presentation to listen to.
By Yat f H W•
Apr 1, 2020
Quizes do not provide review with answer, students never know how did they get wrong and how to avoid repeat the mistake
By Andrew L•
Sep 3, 2019
By Christopher S•
Mar 3, 2020
Essentially this course puts terms and labels on ideas you have heard of from your experiences with working in groups. Some of the case studies and ideas are helpful, but overall I think this course did not demand enough critical thinking in how a person can identify these concepts, apply them to a real-life situation and then implement measures to better manage/improve an organization.
By ICE B D (•
Apr 14, 2017
It is an excllent online course with top world class contents which I have never had! Many thanks! Ice
By Muhammad I•
Apr 4, 2017
In my opinion. I think this course is too theorical. Please give more practical ways
By Jesus d V•
Nov 11, 2017
I think I would have given an overview at the beginning, kind of a framework, to put all theories and aspects in place. Excellent. Including the videos discussing the questions of the students.
By Michael N•
May 18, 2017
Interesting course. Just wish the examples given were more illustrative of the concept.
By Aslı M•
Jan 20, 2020
it too long
By Md. A B A•
Apr 30, 2020
By Melisha W•
Oct 13, 2020
This was a very extensive and information rich course. I learnt so much that will be highly beneficial to my endeavors and advancement. Very happy that I encountered and engaged in this study.
By Alexander V•
Dec 26, 2016
I am impressed and exceptionally satisfied passing the course. Very useful, presents range of theories and points of view, combined with real life cases and in-depth explanations. Thank you!
By Juan C L V•
Aug 18, 2017
Absolutely wonderful course. With an amazing professor. Really impressed with the quality of the content, discussion forums, and presentations. Congratulations and thank you
By Lisa K K•
Apr 3, 2020
Extensive but McFarland keeps you engaged. Each module is closed by a case study. More cases from outside the educational sector would have been great.
By Adam M•
Sep 13, 2018
Content was interesting but lectures were often longer than necessary. Lecturer used good and applicable examples to bring theory to life