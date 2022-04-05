About this Course

What you will learn

  • Effectively manage teams

    Facilitate constructive conflict & coach employees for success

    Focus team's work on meeting strategic & project objectives

Skills you will gain

  • Coaching
  • strategy
  • Leadership And Management
  • Business Communication
  • Team Management
Instructor

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Management: Communicating with Direct Reports & Teams

4 hours to complete
30 videos (Total 175 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Coaching Direct Reports & Teams and Influencing Without Authority

4 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 121 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Strategy, Priorities, Projects

4 hours to complete
27 videos (Total 155 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Making High-Quality, Ethical Decisions

4 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 97 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

