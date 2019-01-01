Illysa Izenberg is a senior lecturer in the Center for Leadership Education where she teaches Management Theory & Practice, Engineering Management & Leadership, Cases in Workplace Ethics, and Foundations of the American Enterprise. As a business consultant, she helps leaders and managers communicate effectively, coach employees for sustained superior performance, work productively in face-to-face and virtual teams, overcome conflict, and manage projects. Illysa is the recipient of the 2016 JHU Alumni Association Excellence in Teaching Award and the 2020 Pond Excellence in Teaching Award. She received a BA at Brandeis University and an MBA at Harvard Business School.