By Chanelle L G P•
May 15, 2022
I thoroughly enjoyed this course. I have approximately 15 years experience working in management and administrative levels in health care with an additional 15 years working as a "team lead", also in a healthcare setting. In addition, I have just completed my PhD in Engineering Management. As I start my job search, I have been concerned about working as a manager in a non-health care environment. This course addressed a number of significant concerns for me and allowed me to debrief myself regarding a number of prior challenging management experiences. The final course project also allowed me to consider a future research project using the information presented in this course. Thank you for such a wonderful opportunity to improve my knowledge of management in a way that was easy for me to complete. I especially appreciated all the references; I have purchased at least ten of the recommended books and have already started to dig in. Best regards to this instructor (I regret I do not have her name readily available to thank her by name). With best regards,
By praveen c•
May 6, 2022
This course has impactful content and meaningful example for all topics. If you want to learn:
· How to increase your allies and your knowledge with Active listening,
· How to detect Conflict situations and choose a conflict position based on the outcome you seek,
· How to empower someone with coaching and by building psychological safe environment,
· How to seed strategies for best priority and time management,
· How to create SMART goals and achieve milestones effectively,
· And importantly how to do it all withstanding on strong ethical platform,
Then this course is for you.
By Osku A•
Feb 10, 2022
Excellent course on principles of management. It gives a good overview for what it means to manage and lead people. You can use this course as a foundation on principles to build your management skills.
By Dr i N H•
Apr 5, 2022
I feel much better prepared to deal with uncomfortable issues. Thank you for your wisdom, experience and personable presentation.