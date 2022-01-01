No prior experience required.
What you will learn
Setup a Google Workspace account and access and navigate the admin console.
Describe the key properties of the Google directory, and explain how an organizational structure can be used to simplify user and service management
Provision users, groups and calendar resources in Google Workspace, and undertake common user management tasks.
Describe the types of admin roles available in Google Workspace.
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
Learners will create a Google Workspace account and through a series of exercises will build an organizational structure and add users to the account. They will become familiar with the admin console and the features offered to them as the Google Workspace administrator. They will configure groups, and calendar resources, and understand how to implement core services such as Gmail and Calendar for different parts of the organization. They will also apply Google’s security best practices and become familiar with email management and compliance.
There are 5 Courses in this Professional Certificate
Introduction to Google Workspace Administration
Introduction to Google Workspace Administration is the first course in the Google Workspace Administration series of courses.
Managing Google Workspace
Managing Google Workspace is the second course in the Google Workspace Administration series.
Google Workspace Security
Google Workspace Security is the third course in the Google Workspace Administration series.
Google Workspace Mail Management
Google Workspace Mail Management is the fourth course in the Google Workspace Administration series.
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
