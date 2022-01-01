About this Professional Certificate

This specialization has been developed to help administrators master the foundations of establishing and managing Google Workspace for their organization. You will set up a new Google Workspace account, and explore provisioning options. You will learn how to manage users and become familiar with organizational structures and Google Workspace core services. You will learn how to configure these services to meet your own organizational needs. You will be introduced to the best practices to protect your users and data. You will examine user and application security and become familiar with the Single Sign On options available. You will be able to use the tools provided to identify security events and mitigate problems that may arise. You will configure email compliance and implement measures to protect your organization from spam, spoofing, phishing and malware attacks. You will also become familiar with mail routing options available. Finally, you will learn the best practices for deploying Google Workspace for your organization. IMPORTANT - Before you enroll, you should be prepared to: - Provide credit card details as part of the trial account setup. No charges will be made to your card as long as you cancel the trial before the free period expires. For details, see About your Google Workspace free trial. - Purchase a new domain or use one that you already own. The domain you use IS NOT included as part of a Google Workspace trial. - Use the Chrome web browser.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 2 months to complete
Suggested pace of 5 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 2 months to complete
Suggested pace of 5 hours/week
English

There are 5 Courses in this Professional Certificate

Course1

Course 1

Introduction to Google Workspace Administration

4.7
stars
1,896 ratings
468 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Managing Google Workspace

4.7
stars
845 ratings
159 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Google Workspace Security

4.7
stars
708 ratings
120 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Google Workspace Mail Management

4.8
stars
570 ratings
90 reviews

