Preparing for Your Google Workspace Administrator Journey
Preparing for Your Google Workspace Administrator Journey

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Beginner level
No prior experience required
4 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Describe the domains covered on the Professional Google Workspace Administrator Certification exam.

  • Identify gaps in your knowledge and skills for each domain and create a study plan.

Assessments

10 quizzes

There are 8 modules in this course

Welcome to Preparing for Your Google Workspace Administrator Journey.

In this module, you’ll explore considerations for managing objects in Google Workspace. You'll assess your knowledge in this section using diagnostic questions. Based on the topics you identify, you’ll add resources to your study plan.

In this module, you’ll explore considerations for configuring services in Google Workspace. You'll assess your knowledge in this section using diagnostic questions. Based on the topics you identify, you’ll add resources to your study plan.

In this module, you’ll explore how the Professional Google Workspace Administrator plays a key role in troubleshooting issues. You'll assess your knowledge in this section using diagnostic questions. Based on the topics you identify, you’ll add resources to your study plan.

In this module, you’ll explore the Professional Google Workspace Administrator’s role in managing devices, Gmail DLP, third-party apps, and user authentication. You'll assess your knowledge in this section using diagnostic questions. Based on the topics you identify, you’ll add resources to your study plan.

In this module, you’ll explore the Professional Google Workspace Administrator’s role in supporting business initiatives through a range of tasks, including using Vault, reporting, and data import and export. You'll assess your knowledge in this section using diagnostic questions. Based on the topics you identify, you’ll add resources to your study plan.

In this module, you will finish creating your study plan.

This module provides a single location for course readings.

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,309 Courses2,507,143 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

