This course helps learners prepare to study for the Professional Google Workspace Administrator Certification exam. Learners will be exposed to and engage with exam topics through a series of readings, diagnostic questions, and knowledge checks. After completing this course, learners will have a personalized workbook that will guide them through the rest of their certification readiness journey.
Preparing for Your Google Workspace Administrator Journey
Taught in English
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
What you'll learn
Describe the domains covered on the Professional Google Workspace Administrator Certification exam.
Identify gaps in your knowledge and skills for each domain and create a study plan.
There are 8 modules in this course
Welcome to Preparing for Your Google Workspace Administrator Journey.
In this module, you’ll explore considerations for managing objects in Google Workspace. You'll assess your knowledge in this section using diagnostic questions. Based on the topics you identify, you’ll add resources to your study plan.
In this module, you’ll explore considerations for configuring services in Google Workspace. You'll assess your knowledge in this section using diagnostic questions. Based on the topics you identify, you’ll add resources to your study plan.
In this module, you’ll explore how the Professional Google Workspace Administrator plays a key role in troubleshooting issues. You'll assess your knowledge in this section using diagnostic questions. Based on the topics you identify, you’ll add resources to your study plan.
In this module, you’ll explore the Professional Google Workspace Administrator’s role in managing devices, Gmail DLP, third-party apps, and user authentication. You'll assess your knowledge in this section using diagnostic questions. Based on the topics you identify, you’ll add resources to your study plan.
In this module, you’ll explore the Professional Google Workspace Administrator’s role in supporting business initiatives through a range of tasks, including using Vault, reporting, and data import and export. You'll assess your knowledge in this section using diagnostic questions. Based on the topics you identify, you’ll add resources to your study plan.
In this module, you will finish creating your study plan.
This module provides a single location for course readings.
Frequently asked questions
Yes, you can preview the first video and view the syllabus before you enroll. You must purchase the course to access content not included in the preview.
If you decide to enroll in the course before the session start date, you will have access to all of the lecture videos and readings for the course. You’ll be able to submit assignments once the session starts.
Once you enroll and your session begins, you will have access to all videos and other resources, including reading items and the course discussion forum. You’ll be able to view and submit practice assessments, and complete required graded assignments to earn a grade and a Course Certificate.