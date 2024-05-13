Microsoft
Microsoft IT Support Specialist Professional Certificate
Microsoft

Microsoft IT Support Specialist Professional Certificate

Launch your career as an IT support specialist. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career in information technology in as little as 3 months. No prior experience required to get started.

Taught in English

Microsoft

Instructor: Microsoft

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Professional Certificate - 6 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Gain skills to succeed in Information technology systems analysis and maintenance.

  • Apply concepts such as Data Backup, Cloud Computing, and Mobile Device Management to practical IT scenarios.

  • Demonstrate a holistic understanding of IT support, combining hardware, software, networking, and security concepts in problem-solving.

  • Learn to adapt diagnostic skills to diverse IT issues within a practical business scenario.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

May 2024

Professional Certificate - 6 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 months at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Prepare for a career in Information Technology

  • Receive professional-level training from Microsoft
  • Demonstrate your proficiency in portfolio-ready projects
  • Earn an employer-recognized certificate from Microsoft
Placeholder

Get exclusive access to career resources upon completion

  • Resume review

    Improve your resume and LinkedIn with personalized feedback

  • Interview prep

    Practice your skills with interactive tools and mock interviews

  • Career support

    Plan your career move with Coursera's job search guide

¹Based on Coursera learner outcome survey responses, United States, 2021.

Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Earn 50% off your Certification Exam (PL-300)

Placeholder
Placeholder

Professional Certificate - 6 course series

Introduction to Computers

Course 116 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learn about computer components like CPU, memory, and storage.

  • Learn how computer system components, such as the CPU, memory, and storage devices, interact with the operating system.

  • Gain insight into security, hardware, and software relationships.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cloud Computing Security
Category: Network Monitoring
Category: Network Security
Category: Security Mitigation
Category: Computer Network Infrastructure

Introduction to Secure Networking

Course 225 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learn computer networking basics, like TCP/IP and OSI models, and how devices collaborate.

  • Gain insights into network infrastructure and monitoring techniques for effective management.

  • Learn about network security components, approaches, and mitigation strategies.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Virtual Private Network (VPN)
Category: Cybersecurity
Category: Password Management
Category: Privacy settings
Category: Multi-Factor Authentication

Essential Aspects of Software, Hardware, and Data Backup

Course 314 hours

What you'll learn

  • Gain insight into key aspects of IT security and data management.

  • Develop an understanding of secure software setup and implementation.

  • Learn effective strategies for hardware configurations and data backup and recovery.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Back-up and Recovery
Category: IT Security
Category: Hardware configuration
Category: Data Management
Category: Software Set-up

Cybersecurity and Privacy

Course 47 hours

What you'll learn

  • Gain insight into the fundamentals of cybersecurity concepts for ensuring user data privacy.

  • Learn various password management strategies, including the use of password managers, multi-factor authentication (MFA), and password policies.

  • Understand the functionality of login keychains on different platforms and how they contribute to cybersecurity.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Network Connectivity
Category: System Maintenance
Category: Diagnostics
Category: Troubleshooting

The Microsoft 365 Ecosystem

Course 50 minutes

What you'll learn

  • Gain insight into the components and services within Microsoft 365, such as Office applications, collaboration tools, and cloud-based services.

  • Understand the integration between Microsoft 365 applications and their pivotal role in enhancing business productivity and security.

  • Learn about the automation tools available within Microsoft 365 and how to leverage them to streamline workflows and improve overall efficiency.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Computer Architecture
Category: Cybersecurity
Category: Computer hardware
Category: Computer Software
Category: Operating Systems

Technical Diagnostics and Troubleshooting Techniques

Course 60 minutes

What you'll learn

  • Gain insight into troubleshooting approaches for both hardware and software issues across various operating systems.

  • Learn to apply a systematic approach to diagnose technical issues across different hardware and software environments.

  • Master diagnostic tools for efficient problem-solving in system maintenance, upgrades, network connectivity, software setup, and security.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Microsoft 365
Category: Digital Platform Security
Category: Endpoint Security
Category: Integrating Automation Tools

Instructor

Microsoft
Microsoft
73 Courses674,901 learners

Offered by

Microsoft

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Support and Operations? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions