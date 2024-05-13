Learners who complete this program will receive a 50% discount voucher to take the MS-900 Certification Exam.
Organizations rely on IT support professionals to drive the development and maintenance of various technological systems. Prepare for a new career in this high-demand field with professional training from Microsoft, one of the largest technology companies in the world. In the United States, jobs in Information Technology (IT) are projected to grow at a much faster rate than other occupations over the next decade.1
The role of an IT support professional includes handling computer systems, networks, and software applications. With 60% of Fortune 500 companies using Microsoft 365 to empower their workforce, developing IT support skills is essential in this field. 2
Through a mix of videos, assessments, and hands-on activities, you’ll develop a strong foundation in IT support fundamentals, networking, software, hardware and data backup, cybersecurity, Microsoft 365 ecosystem, and Troubleshooting Diagnostics.
When you graduate, you’ll have tangible examples to talk about in job interviews, and you’ll also be prepared to take the Exam MS-900: Microsoft 365 Fundamentals.
Applied Learning Project
This program has been uniquely mapped to key job skills required in IT support specialist roles.
In each course, you’ll be able to consolidate what you have learned by completing a project that simulates real-world IT support specialist scenarios. You’ll also complete a final capstone project where you’ll work through the process of solving a fictional IT-related business problem as an IT support specialist.
The project will include practicing on:
A real-world scenario focused on system maintenance and upgrading, network connectivity, software selection, and set-up, as well as security considerations.
A real-world capstone project that enables you to demonstrate your IT support specialist skills.
Based on this information you will:
Examine the output of several diagnostic tools.
Document an upgrade recommendation that also takes the business use of the system into account.
Use multiple diagnostic outputs to assess and diagnose typical IT issues and recommend a solution.