About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.

Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Plan and implement data platform resources

  • Implement a secure environment

  • Monitor, configure, and optimize database resources

Skills you will gain

  • Azure
  • Azure SQL Edge
  • database administration
  • SQL
  • Cloud Computing

Instructor

Offered by

Whizlabs

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Plan and Implement Data Platform Resources

4 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 143 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Implement a secure environment

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 68 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Monitor and optimize operational resources in Azure SQL

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 91 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Plan Task Automation, Implement High Availability and Disaster Recovery (HA/DR) Environment

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 88 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

