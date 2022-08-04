Database administration is one of the basic necessities of every enterprise. The growth of cloud and On-premises relational databases continues to create the need for professional database administrators. Therefore, an updated certification such as DP-300 could open up favorable options for employment of database administrators.
The Azure database administrator implements and manages the operational aspects of cloud-native and hybrid data platform solutions built on SQL Server and SQL database services. Professionals in this role use a variety of methods and tools to perform and automate day-to-day operations, including applying knowledge of using T-SQL and other tools for administrative management purposes. These professionals are responsible for management, availability, security, and performance monitoring and optimization of database solutions. They evaluate and implement migration strategies for moving databases between Azure and on-premises. Also, they work with Azure data engineers, Azure solution architects, Azure developers, data scientists, and other professionals to manage operational aspects of data platform solutions. Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate Exam DP-300 training course includes more than 7 hours of training videos covering all the exam objectives. Learners could find a combination of Video Lectures, Reading material, Quizzes in the training course with comprehensive coverage of all topics regarding Microsoft Certified: Azure Database Administrator Associate Exam. These lectures are divided into 5 Modules and each module is further split into Lessons. The entire course includes Assessments (both Graded and Non-Graded) to validate knowledge checks of learners. The Azure Database Administrator Associate Exam DP-300 course is a comprehensive training program designed to prepare individuals for the DP-300 certification exam. This course covers various topics related to managing and maintaining cloud-based relational databases on the Microsoft Azure platform, such as implementing security, monitoring, and high availability solutions. Through a combination of lectures, hands-on labs, and practical exercises, candidates will learn how to deploy, manage, and optimize Azure SQL Database and Azure Cosmos DB environments. The course is ideal for IT professionals, developers, and database administrators who are interested in earning the Azure Database Administrator Associate certification and want to enhance their skills in cloud computing and database management. Upon completion of the course, candidates will have a solid understanding of Azure database concepts and principles, as well as the skills necessary to manage and maintain cloud-based databases on the Microsoft Azure platform. Overall, the Azure Database Administrator Associate Exam DP-300 course is a must-have for anyone who wants to succeed in the field of cloud-based database administration and pass the DP-300 certification exam.