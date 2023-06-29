Whizlabs
Exam Prep CKA: Certified Kubernetes Administrator
Exam Prep CKA: Certified Kubernetes Administrator

What you'll learn

  • Elaborate the concepts of Cluster Networking, CNI plugin and Network Policy.

    Analyze Ingress Resources and Controllers.

  • Examine Primitives blocks to create robust, self-healing, application deployments in Kubernetes.

    Implement etcd Backup and Restore

  • Analyze and troubleshoot application and cluster components failure.

There are 6 modules in this course

Welcome to the Exam Prep CKA: Certified Kubernetes Administrator Course. In the first week, we'll be introduced to Kubernetes (an open-source system for automating and managing containerized applications and its components. We will also explore the steps to install, setup Kubernetes cluster.

In this second week, we'll learn about the networking and storage aspects of Kubernetes clusters. We'll explore the Connectivity between Pods and ClusterIP Service, along with the concepts such Ingress Controller, Container Network Interface (CNI) plugin, Network Policy, Reclaim Policies and Persistent Storage.

In the third week of this course, we'll learn to scale cluster using Replica Sets. We'll also explore other methods such as ConfigMaps and Secrets to configure applications. We will examine Primitives to create robust, self-healing, application deployments.

In the fourth week of the course, we'll be introduced to the concepts such as Stateful Sets, Cron Jobs, and DaemonSets. We'll also explore Kubernetes Schedulers and learn to assign nodes to pods and examine Pod scheduling.

In the fifth week of this course, we'll learn to create simple kubernetes cluster using Kubeadm. We'll also explore and manage role based access control (RBAC) in Kubernetes. At the end, we'll focus on Cluster monitoring and backup techniques in Kubernetes.

In the sixth week of this course, we'll explore the concept of cluster and networking troubleshooting techniques. We'll start with node logging and monitor applications for Kubernetes clusters. We will also focus on methods to troubleshoot cluster component failures.

