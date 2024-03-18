In this course, you will learn how to use the most common FortiGate features including firewall policies, user authentication, high availability, SSL VPN, site-to-site IPsec VPN, Fortinet Security Fabric, and how to protect your network using security profiles, such as IPS, antivirus, web filtering, application control, and more. These administration fundamentals will provide you with a solid understanding of how to implement the most common FortiGate features.
FortiGate Administrator
This course is part of Fortinet Network Security Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
What you'll learn
How to use the most common FortiGate features.
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
March 2024
7 assignments
Course
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 7 modules in this course
In this lesson, you will learn about system and network settings on FortiGate.
What's included
2 videos1 assignment1 plugin
In this lesson, you will learn about firewall policies and how to apply them to allow and deny traffic passing through FortiGate. At its core, FortiGate is a firewall, so almost everything that it does to your traffic is linked to your firewall policies.In this lesson, you will learn how to configure network address translation (NAT) and use it to implement source NAT (SNAT) and destination NAT (DNAT) for the traffic passing through FortiGate.
What's included
1 assignment1 plugin
In this lesson, you will learn about the routing capabilities and features available on FortiGate.
What's included
1 assignment1 plugin
In this lesson, you will learn about using authentication on the firewall policies of FortiGate.
What's included
1 assignment1 plugin
In this lesson, you will learn how to configure and use SSL VPNs. SSL VPNs are an easy way to give remote users access to your private network.
What's included
1 assignment1 plugin
In this lesson, you will learn how to configure web filtering on FortiGate to control web traffic in your network.
What's included
1 assignment1 plugin
In this lesson, you will learn how to use FortiGate to protect your network against intrusions and how to monitor and control network applications that may use standard or non-standard protocols and ports—beyond simply blocking or allowing a protocol, port number, or IP address.
What's included
1 assignment1 plugin
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Computer Security and Networks
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Computer Security and Networks? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.