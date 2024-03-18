Fortinet, Inc.
Fortinet Network Security Specialization
Fortinet, Inc.

Fortinet Network Security Specialization

Elevate your career in Cybersecurity. Become a specialist in Network Security by learning the advanced skills and knowledge required to implement and manage an enterprise security infrastructure.

Taught in English

Fortinet Training Institute

Instructor: Fortinet Training Institute

Specialization - 5 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Advanced Network Security Skills and Knowledge.

  • How to design, deploy, administrate and support Fortinet Network Security solutions.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

March 2024

Placeholder

Specialization - 5 course series

FortiGate Administrator

Course 16 hours

What you'll learn

  • How to use the most common FortiGate features.

FortiManager Administrator

Course 25 hours

What you'll learn

  • The fundamentals of using FortiManager for the centralized network administration of many FortiGate devices.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cybersecurity

Enterprise Firewall Administrator

Course 34 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learn how to implement and centrally manage an enterprise security infrastructure composed of multiple FortiGate devices.

FortiAnalyzer Administrator

Course 43 hours

What you'll learn

  • How to deploy, configure, and secure FortiAnalyzer.

  • How to register and manage devices with FortiAnalyzer.

  • Explore the fundamentals of the logging and reporting management capabilities included on FortiAnalyzer.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cybersecurity

Network Security Support Engineer

Course 54 hours

What you'll learn

  • How to diagnose and troubleshoot the most common networking and security problems in a Fortinet protected network security solution.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cybersecurity
Category: Network Security Administrator
Category: Firewall

Instructor

Fortinet Training Institute
Fortinet, Inc.
5 Courses377 learners

Offered by

Fortinet, Inc.

Placeholder

