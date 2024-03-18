This Specialization is intended for cybersecurity professionals seeking to develop their network security skills and knowledge. Through five courses, you will learn how to deploy, design, manage, support, and analyze advanced Fortinet network security solutions. This specialization will provide you with a solid understanding of how to implement, manage, and support an enterprise security infrastructure composed of multiple Fortinet devices.
Applied Learning Project
During the first three courses, students will learn about the cybersecurity products that comprise the core of all Fortinet Network Security solutions. During the last two courses, students will learn how to integrate those core products to design, deploy, administrate, and support an enterprise security infrastructure.