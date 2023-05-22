Exam Prep: AWS Certified SysOps Administrator - Associate Specialization is intended for candidates performing an administrator role. This specialization will prepare learners to use AWS services for monitoring, logging, and troubleshooting solutions to provide highly available infrastructure. This Specialization is designed to teach learners the technical skills related to System or Server administrator-focused job roles. If you're seeking a job in an AWS cloud admin role, this focused specialization will provide you with enough skills and knowledge to earn a job.
By the end of this course, you will be able to:
- Understand business continuity and disaster recovery procedures. - Implement operations using the AWS Management Console and the AWS CLI. - Analyze networking concepts like DNS, TCP/IP, and firewalls.
The target audience for the Whizlabs Exam Prep: AWS Certified SysOps Administrator - Associate Specialization course includes System Administrators, Server Administrators, and AWS Architects.
All these courses are further divided into Modules, Lessons, and Video Items. All the courses have a set of Practice Quiz and Graded Quiz available that test the candidate's ability to understand the concept and grasp the topics discussed in the courses.
Applied Learning Project
In this project exercise, learners will be able to:
Gain Hands-On experience working with CloudTrail logs for EC2 Events.
Create Amazon S3 Bucket.
Create an EC2 instance.
Gain working knowledge to check logs created by the EC2 instance in the S3 Bucket.