Exam Prep: AWS Certified SysOps Administrator - Associate Specialization
Exam Prep: AWS Certified SysOps Administrator - Associate Specialization

Become AWS SysOps Administrator Certified. Master the basics of SysOps Administrator in AWS

Whizlabs Instructor

What you'll learn

  • Gain networking and security skills based on AWS Well-Architected Framework.

    Learn to Deploy and Manage workloads on the AWS Management Console.

Skills you'll gain

AWS: Monitoring and Logging

Course 15 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: amazon s3
Category: AWS Storage Gateway

AWS: Networking

Course 25 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: AWS CloudFormation
Category: AWS RDS

AWS: Security and Cost Optimization strategies

Course 34 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: AWS Cloud Monioring tools

AWS: Data Management and Backups

Course 44 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC)

AWS: Scalability, Deployment, and Provisioning

Course 55 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: AWS pay-as-you-go model

Instructor

Whizlabs Instructor
Whizlabs
55 Courses29,429 learners

Offered by

Whizlabs

