Gerry is a former National Hockey League player and executive. Meehan contributed to six NHL teams over a 14-year professional playing career. After retiring from the ice, Meehan earned his JD from the UB Law School, and went on to a successful practice in corporate and sports law. He returned to the Sabres in the front office, ultimately serving both as Associate Counsel, General Manager and Executive Vice-President, before returning to law and starting a consulting practice. In recent years, his professional practice has included managing and representing successful start-ups engaged in internet-based delivery of sports statistics/informatics, NHL franchise asset valuations and electronic medical record management for professional sports leagues.