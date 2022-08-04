About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Students must be somewhat computer savvy to perform data analysis exercises.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Data Management
  • Building a team roster
  • Contract Management
  • Operations Management
  • Team Management
Beginner Level

Students must be somewhat computer savvy to perform data analysis exercises.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

Management’s Critical Dates 12-month Calendar Overview & Downloading RStudio

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 55 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Training Camp and Roster Building

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 135 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Scouting, Roster Evaluation and Preparing for the Trade Deadline

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 70 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

The Entry Draft, Free Agency & Assessing the Future

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 71 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

