This course will provide students with an introduction to using specific data techniques to address key sports administrative functions in team and roster management. The primary focus is on the use of data analysis in player acquisition and retention, as well as player and coach assessment. Students will learn how the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) and standard player contract (SPC) provide the framework for management decisions in which data analysis play a pivotal role.
Player Evaluation, Team Performance and Roster ManagementThe State University of New York
Beginner Level
Students must be somewhat computer savvy to perform data analysis exercises.
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- Data Management
- Building a team roster
- Contract Management
- Operations Management
- Team Management
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
Management’s Critical Dates 12-month Calendar Overview & Downloading RStudio
3 hours to complete
4 hours to complete
Training Camp and Roster Building
4 hours to complete
3 hours to complete
Scouting, Roster Evaluation and Preparing for the Trade Deadline
3 hours to complete
2 hours to complete
The Entry Draft, Free Agency & Assessing the Future
2 hours to complete
