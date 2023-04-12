The State University of New York
Data Analytics in Sports Law and Management Specialization
The State University of New York

Data Analytics in Sports Law and Management Specialization

Find Your Niche Where Sports, Law & Data Intersect. Master skills & techniques to drive team performance.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Gerry Meehan
Bruce Pitman
Helen Drew

Instructors: Gerry Meehan

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
5.0

(9 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
5.0

(9 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from The State University of New York
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 3 course series

Data Analytics in Sports Law and Team Management

Course 19 hours4.9 (13 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Operations Management
Category: Data Management
Category: Team Management
Category: Contract Management

Player Evaluation, Team Performance and Roster Management

Course 215 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Building a team roster
Category: Operations Management
Category: Data Management
Category: Team Management
Category: Contract Management

Analytics, Law, and Athlete Representation

Course 310 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Operations Management
Category: Negotiation
Category: Athlete Representation
Category: Data Management
Category: Contract Management

Instructors

Gerry Meehan
The State University of New York
3 Courses2,867 learners

Offered by

The State University of New York

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions