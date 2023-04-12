Athletes, lawyers and team executive experts provide insight in how law and regulations intersect with data analytics and sports management techniques for best practices in the sports industry. Several courses provide the basis for how data analytics function within player evaluation, team performance, and roster management. The specialization introduces various regulatory, managerial and legal frameworks that includes athlete representation, facilities, and event management and conclude with various jobs available in sectors of the sports industry.
Applied Learning Project
Learners complete introductory R Studio programming analyses to evaluate the role analytics plays in the sports industry. Learners perform data analytics and serve as a team executive and player agent representative. Learners reflect on their skills and complete a roadmap to a position within the sports arena.