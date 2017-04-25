About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English
Case Western Reserve University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Module 1: Introduction to Agents and the Collective Bargaining Agreements of the MLB, NFL and NBA

Week 2

Module 2: Recruiting and Managing Clients

Week 3

Module 3: Early Stages of Professionalism and Selecting an Agency

Week 4

Module 4: Representing the Peak Professional Athlete Pt. I

