An immersive experience in the world of sports that will take students through the four stages of a professional athlete's career. Utilizing lectures, guest speakers, reading assignments and hypothetical walkthroughs, students will learn how the best sports agents manage clients at each of these four stages.
Case Western Reserve University is a leading national research university located in Cleveland, Ohio. Through its seven schools and college, Case Western Reserve offers top-10 programs in health law, organizational behavior and social work and top-25 programs in biomedical engineering, international law, medicine and nursing. More than 4,000 undergraduate and nearly 6,000 graduate and professional students are enrolled at CWRU, representing all 50 states and more than 90 countries.
Module 1: Introduction to Agents and the Collective Bargaining Agreements of the MLB, NFL and NBA
An introduction to the duties of an agent; the "Rep K" that controls the player-agent relationship; and an analysis of the collective bargaining agreements that govern the three major leagues in the US -- including how a professional athlete achieves free agency in each major league and how players can be punished for improper behavior on and off the field.
Module 2: Recruiting and Managing Clients
An introduction on how to approach recruiting clients, how to build an agency, and how to manage clients once they have signed a representation agreement; an analysis of the effect of professional sports on youth sports, and vice versa.
Module 3: Early Stages of Professionalism and Selecting an Agency
How the best high school baseball player in the U.S. in 2013, Clint Frazier, went about selecting his management team; the way Major League Baseball teams handle their minor leaguers; and what it takes for any of them to reach the Majors. In this Lesson, we will also study how an agent can build an agency from the ground up, and represent professional athletes through their progression to their peak earning years. Finally, a look into the beginning of LeBron James’ career with his personal attorney, up to “The Decision.”
Module 4: Representing the Peak Professional Athlete Pt. I
Protecting the publicity rights of athletes while monetizing and maximizing their brands through product endorsement and license agreements. We will analyze the history of publicity rights and how to market your clients image effectively.
The course was very informative and I learned a lot about representing athletes in several sports. Thank you coursera.
very interesting modules with nice videos and reading content.
Great sources of information, prominent guests and speakers, high quality learning. Moderately lenient in course load, assignments, quizzes, and peer-reviews.
The only online course for hard to get info about the sport agents field.
