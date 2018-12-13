TN
Dec 12, 2018
I loved every minute of this course. I've learned a lot about what I really needed to chase this dream. I love sports & I found what I was looking for. Thank you Coursera & CWR University.
CB
Apr 15, 2020
Excellent course! Well, put together lessons, materials and professional teachers. A lot of valuable reference material and great resources provided. Thank you for this value-added.
By Tommy N•
Dec 13, 2018
By Andrew S•
Feb 21, 2020
This course was very informative, I learned so much from it. The ins and outs to what it takes to be a Sports Agent. The instructors were very professional and very knowledgeable and informative. The guests speakers were wonderful and overall it was a great course. I'm very satisfied with the course and that I was able to take it though a financial aid and hoping that this will open up so many doors for me as I pursue a career in the sports industry. Thank You Coursea for believing in me and helping me get into this course and helping me achieve my dreams and goals, I'm truly greatful and forever endowed to you. Thank you and god bless
By Djordje V•
Mar 26, 2020
I have enjoyed this course tremendously! I have gotten so many invaluable pieces of information on how the industry works! I enrolled in the course hoping to hear a lot about soccer football (and I did; I got three separate modules on it!), but eventually enjoyed all modules irrespective of particular topics/sports covered in them! The course covered all that there is to cover (financial planning, insurance, negotiations etc.), and even more than I had expected! I do not have any further suggestions for the course. I hope that others will enjoy this as much as I did!
By Meena B•
Oct 27, 2020
One of the finest courses on Sports Management. Evert single module was amazing, with lot of great interviews. All the interviews were detailed, with specific questions asked and so much insights learnt from the esteemed guests. I recommend this course to anyone who is planning to further their knowledge in the field of Sports Management especially becoming a sports agent.
By Samuel J•
Jun 22, 2020
This is a real benchmark course for someone who wants to be involved in the industry of sport as you can learn from the very best professionals about every single aspect that involve the agent-client relationship. I recommend and I couldn't be happier that I decided to take the course during the outbreak.
By MARCUS V B D A•
Jun 29, 2017
Directly, simple and excellent modules and professors! I was really looking for a Sports Agent course online. I found it on this course and I recommend. I would love to take an advanced course on Sports Agent. Thanks for having this course with you Case Western Reserve University!
By Lyndin D•
Sep 17, 2017
The Course material is great and is delivered in a very professional manner. It has made me aware of the multiple aspects of an athlete that one has to think of and the various qualities that an agent must possess to be effective and provide the best services to his clientele.
By Pascal L•
Sep 7, 2020
Excellent course for anyone looking to improve your knowledge in the sports industry and learn key concepts to be a sports agent. Highly recognized professionals in the industry as well as professional athletes are invited to deepen the topics. I highly recommend this course!
By IGNACIO D P D•
Aug 14, 2020
Excellent course! Great videos, lectures, tests, case studies and interviews from top of the line professionals and very accurate content. Thanks Peter Carfagna, Richard Volante, Case Western Reserve University and Coursera.
By Антон Б•
May 26, 2021
I am very pleased with the course! Perfect for those who want to find themselves in the sports industry. Allows you to find out how the sport works from the inside. Answers many of the questions you will ask as a fan
By TUSHAR K•
Jun 16, 2020
This course really help me out to understand the further technical aspects of the Sports Law. I'm highly recommending to people who want to pursue in Sports Financial Planning, Sports Agents or Sports Law.
By Chris B•
Apr 16, 2020
By Timur A•
Oct 11, 2019
Decent course with a lot of information! Although it might be a bit hard in some aspects for a European: I had to google all the american football and baseball names :)
By Teja R•
Nov 3, 2019
A good introduction into all sports, but i am not sure if it was mentioned anywhere that you need to apply for different licenses with each league to become an agent.
By Roger K•
Apr 26, 2017
Great sources of information, prominent guests and speakers, high quality learning. Moderately lenient in course load, assignments, quizzes, and peer-reviews.
By Christian P•
Feb 7, 2021
Excellent course! Gives a wide knowledge of several sports disciplines and helps understand who and how is working behind the scenes.
By Manray D•
Apr 12, 2021
Very insightful and has given me great knowledge that I will implement throughout the the remainder of the studies and work life
By obies 1•
Nov 17, 2020
The course was very informative and I learned a lot about representing athletes in several sports. Thank you coursera.
By Ángel L F d l R•
Jan 22, 2019
Absoluty recommende. Profesionals, agents, legends... this course has it all, and in a very easy way to learn!!
By Mason S•
Aug 17, 2020
This class was amazing and I learned so much! This really showed me what I wanted to do in the future!
By Ashish M•
Feb 21, 2021
This really improved my understanding of the global sports management ecosystem
By Douglas B•
Nov 8, 2017
The only online course for hard to get info about the sport agents field.
By Coach A G R•
Dec 4, 2020
GREAT COURSE. But I have not get yet my Certification, what can I do?
By Marlon G•
Jun 18, 2018
Wonderful course of study, with leading experts in the industry
By Mikha G•
Jan 9, 2020
very interesting modules with nice videos and reading content.