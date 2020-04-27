Learners will create a roadmap to achieve their own personal goals related to the digital manufacturing and design (DM&D) profession, which will help them leverage relevant opportunities. The culminating project provides a tangible element to include in their professional portfolios that showcases their knowledge of Industry 4.0.
University at Buffalo
The University at Buffalo (UB) is a premier, research-intensive public university and the largest, most comprehensive institution of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. UB offers more than 100 undergraduate degrees and nearly 300 graduate and professional programs.
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Project Definition
The purpose of this module is to introduce learners to the factors and trends motivating the transition from the current state of manufacturing to a Digital Manufacturing and Design (DMD) model. Learners will demonstrate critical thinking to define a personalized roadmap project relating to the transformation such that they can impact themselves and the future of DMD. Details of individual lessons in this module are provided below.
Self-Assessment
The purpose of this module is for learners to identify their current situation, perform a self-assessment, and create a personalized future goal within the Digital Manufacturing and Design paradigm. Details of individual lessons in this module are provided below.
Network Exploration
This module focuses on defining and acquiring resources to help learners grow their network to assist in attaining the future goal identified within the Digital Manufacturing and Design domain. Details of individual lessons in this module are provided below.
Roadmap Execution
In this module, learners will created a realistic roadmap execution plan to transition from a current state to a future desired state in the Digital Manufacturing and Design paradigm, using concepts gleaned throughout the course and elsewhere.
