About this Course

14,551 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Digital Design
  • Manufacturing Engineer
  • Industry 4.0
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University at Buffalo

Placeholder

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(12,734 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

The Big Picture

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 34 min), 6 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Components of the Paradigm

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DIGITAL MANUFACTURING & DESIGN

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder