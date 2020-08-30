This course will expose you to the transformation taking place, throughout the world, in the way that products are being designed and manufactured. The transformation is happening through digital manufacturing and design (DM&D) – a shift from paper-based processes to digital processes in the manufacturing industry. By the end of this course, you’ll understand what DMD is and how it is impacting careers, practices and processes in companies both large and small.
Skills you will gain
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Digital Design
- Manufacturing Engineer
- Industry 4.0
University at Buffalo
The University at Buffalo (UB) is a premier, research-intensive public university and the largest, most comprehensive institution of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. UB offers more than 100 undergraduate degrees and nearly 300 graduate and professional programs.
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Big Picture
The purpose of this module is to introduce learners to the factors and trends motivating the transition from the current state of manufacturing to a DMD model. Details of individual lessons in this module are provided below.
Components of the Paradigm
The purpose of this module is to introduce learners to the multiple components that integrate to create a future manufacturing enterprise (i.e., a digital link between design and production, leveraging data analytics to identify opportunities for increased quality and efficiency, interconnected and transparent machines, production facilities, and supply chains). Details of individual lessons in this module are provided below.
It is a most effective and knowlagable course in coursera a lot of things you learn so i asked you please go on this course and complete the course and get a certifiacte.
Advanced Manufacturing will hold industry discussions in the coming years. This course helps you understand the challenges that manufacturing is going through to meet the requirements of Industry 4.0
this course is very helpful and you can gain basic information about digital manufacturing, this course also tells about skills you should gain in the future for this specialization
The course is highly interesting and informative. Professor Ken English delivered the course in a great manner. I am highly satisfied with course content and delivery plan.
