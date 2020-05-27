This course will help you recognize how the "digital thread" is the backbone of the digital manufacturing and design (DM&D) transformation, turning manufacturing processes from paper-based to digital-based. You will have a working understanding of the digital thread – the stream that starts at product concept and continues to accumulate information and data throughout the product’s life cycle – and identify opportunities to leverage it.
About this Course
Offered by
University at Buffalo
The University at Buffalo (UB) is a premier, research-intensive public university and the largest, most comprehensive institution of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. UB offers more than 100 undergraduate degrees and nearly 300 graduate and professional programs.
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Digital Thread Defined
The purpose of this module is to introduce learners to the context and definition of the digital thread. Details of individual lessons in this module are provided below.
Data Storage in the Digital Thread
The purpose of this module is to explore the different strategies and components affecting data storage in the enterprise. Building on effective information technology practices, the module will develop learners' knowledge of well developed data storage strategies. Upon completion, students will be able to analyze an organization’s data storage strategy and make recommendations for improvement in performance and robustness. Details of individual lessons in this module are provided below.
Data Sharing and The Digital Thread
The purpose of this module is to explain factors impacting the ability of organizations to share data (internally and externally). Upon completion of the module, learners will be able to evaluate data sharing strategies and point out potential strengths and weaknesses of different approaches. Details of individual lessons in this module are provided below
Reviews
- 5 stars70.37%
- 4 stars23.41%
- 3 stars5.02%
- 2 stars0.52%
- 1 star0.66%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DIGITAL THREAD: COMPONENTS
It was really informative about how digital thread plays and important role in the product life cycle. Got a knowledge base updated. Thank you!
Thank you to Dr.Ken English who provides excellent insights on digital manufacturing. I am inspired and motivated to do contribute for this digital manufacturing environment.
The course gives a good overview about the digital thread components and supports learning with real life examples
Great opportunity to gain an introductory knowledge for the field of digital manufacturing with its key factors.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.