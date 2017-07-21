There are opportunities throughout the design process of any product to make significant changes, and ultimately impact the future of manufacturing, by embracing the digital thread. In this course, you will dig into the transformation taking place in how products are designed and manufactured throughout the world. It is the second of two courses that focuses on the "digital thread" – the stream that starts at the creation of a product concept and continues to accumulate information and data throughout the product life cycle.
About this Course
Offered by
University at Buffalo
The University at Buffalo (UB) is a premier, research-intensive public university and the largest, most comprehensive institution of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. UB offers more than 100 undergraduate degrees and nearly 300 graduate and professional programs.
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Strategic issues in implementing the digital thread
The purpose of this module is to outline the strategies, barriers, and business factors related to the implementation of a digital thread approach. Details of individual lessons in this module are provided below.
Cyberinfrastructure Components of the Digital Thread
The purpose of this module is to introduce students to the Information Technology components supporting the digital thread. Details of individual lessons in this module are provided below.
Technologies used in the Design Process
The purpose of this module is to discuss individual digital analysis tools used in the design process. Details of individual lessons in this module are provided below.
Digital Thread on the Shop Floor
The purpose of this module is to introduce the growing number of digital tools available to support manufacturing operations. Details of individual lessons in this module are provided below.
Reviews
- 5 stars75.91%
- 4 stars19.72%
- 3 stars3.66%
- 2 stars0.45%
- 1 star0.22%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DIGITAL THREAD: IMPLEMENTATION
Innovative course design and Informative lecture sessions and reference materials
VERY EXPERTLY DESIGNED COURSE GAVE EXCELLENT INSIGHTS INTO THE DEVELOPMENTS IN MANUFACTURING SECTOR
Good overview of how the Digital Thread is utilized in organizations to cut costs and improve operations and customer service. Good resources.
Really enjoyed the course. It is informative and I learned a lot. Looking forward to the next course in the sequence.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.