MP
Apr 29, 2017
Thank you for giving me excellent information on digital manufacturing. It is very helpful course for me. Thank you The State University of New York and Coursera.
DC
Jan 4, 2018
Good overview of how the Digital Thread is utilized in organizations to cut costs and improve operations and customer service. Good resources.
By Richard L•
Mar 4, 2019
After having completed the Digital Thread transformations, framework, components and strategies in the first two courses, I was pleased with the opportunity for exploring the transformation taking place in how products are designed and manufactured throughout the world integrates with the digital thread tactical implementation addressed in the third course, providing closed loop. I look forward to even more depth and breadth of applications in the real world with opportunity to continue building my 4.0 Roadmap to Success in Digital Manufacturing and Design Technology.
By WESLEY T•
May 2, 2018
For a Manufacturing Scan project to be well implemented it is essential to understand the components of Cyber Infrastructure, the main technologies used and how to bring all this to the shop floor. This course introduces all of these components and teaches you how to implement them.
By Konrad G R R•
Aug 10, 2019
I found the Digital Thread: Implementation course to be a good survey course of many topics that need to be understood to implement the digital thread. It gives you an idea of what the issues are, what the benefits are, and a great set of resources on where to dig deeper.
By Vancho D•
Jan 12, 2018
ah. probably the most important course so far and most interesting. Not sure what follows but will comment on it too.
Thank you again and anybody interested in DMD should take these specialization, especially mechanical and industrial engineers and technicians!
By Meet P•
Apr 30, 2017
By David C•
Jan 5, 2018
By Akhilesh K K•
Dec 22, 2017
IT WAS AN AWESOME EXPERIENCE WITH LEARNING ABOUT ADVANCED MANUFECTURING ENTERPRISE WITH SIR KEN ENGLISH AND I AM VERY THANKFUL FOR SIR
By Natalie B•
Feb 27, 2018
Excellent course! Gives you a more practical perspective of how the Digital Manufacturing will be incorporated on the shop floor.
By Scott C•
Jul 31, 2018
Really enjoyed the course. It is informative and I learned a lot. Looking forward to the next course in the sequence.
By Kasuntha M•
Oct 30, 2020
Great opportunity to gain an introductory knowledge for the field of digital manufacturing with its key factors.
By B T R•
Oct 24, 2017
Excellent Course on Digital Thread...Thanks to Kin for sharing knowledge on Digital Thread implementation.
By Robert N•
Oct 27, 2020
The course in general was great for me, I was able to learn many new things. and involve in my work.
By MIHIR R J•
Jun 24, 2020
Exceptional. Highly recommended for all engineers related to the Mechanical and Production streams.
By CHINTADA H K•
Mar 5, 2020
VERY EXPERTLY DESIGNED COURSE
GAVE EXCELLENT INSIGHTS INTO THE DEVELOPMENTS IN MANUFACTURING SECTOR
By Lisseth•
Dec 17, 2019
I liked very much the instructor and how he explains each of the concepts. Thanks Ken.
By Senthil k J S•
Jun 4, 2020
High level content which gives greater insights about digital thread implementation
By Abhinav•
Jun 21, 2020
Excellent Exposure on Digital Thread: Implementation.Thank you Prof. Ken English.
By CITEVE ( 5•
Apr 7, 2020
Great execution, great content. Really helpful and on par with reality. Thank you
By Senthilkumar•
Jul 21, 2017
Innovative course design and Informative lecture sessions and reference materials
By Allan G•
Aug 28, 2017
I am very satisfied with the course that i open my mind and possibilities.
By NAGA S P•
Jan 14, 2019
ONE OF THE BEST COURSE TO LEARN TO WORK ON INNOVATIVE IDEAS ON DMDI
By Kayode O•
Aug 17, 2019
So amazing and exciting to part of the participatant the courses
By sameer k c•
Mar 17, 2022
this course is very helpfull for me , and my upcoming carrier
By Shivoh C•
Oct 30, 2018
Great course , learned a lot in Digital Manufacturing !
By Marcel D•
Jan 14, 2018
Already a bit outdated, but a gives me alot of insight.