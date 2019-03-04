Chevron Left
Back to Digital Thread: Implementation

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Digital Thread: Implementation by University at Buffalo

4.7
stars
430 ratings
75 reviews

About the Course

There are opportunities throughout the design process of any product to make significant changes, and ultimately impact the future of manufacturing, by embracing the digital thread. In this course, you will dig into the transformation taking place in how products are designed and manufactured throughout the world. It is the second of two courses that focuses on the "digital thread" – the stream that starts at the creation of a product concept and continues to accumulate information and data throughout the product life cycle. Hear about the realities of implementing the digital thread, directly from someone responsible for making it happen at a company. Learn how the digital thread can fit into product development processes in an office, on a shop floor, and even across an enterprise. Be prepared to talk about the benefits, and limitations, of enacting it. Main concepts of this course will be delivered through lectures, readings, discussions and various videos. This is the third course in the Digital Manufacturing & Design Technology specialization that explores the many facets of manufacturing’s “Fourth Revolution,” aka Industry 4.0, and features a culminating project involving creation of a roadmap to achieve a self-established DMD-related professional goal. To learn more about the Digital Manufacturing and Design Technology specialization, please watch the overview video by copying and pasting the following link into your web browser: https://youtu.be/wETK1O9c-CA...

Top reviews

MP

Apr 29, 2017

Thank you for giving me excellent information on digital manufacturing. It is very helpful course for me. Thank you The State University of New York and Coursera.

DC

Jan 4, 2018

Good overview of how the Digital Thread is utilized in organizations to cut costs and improve operations and customer service. Good resources.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 77 Reviews for Digital Thread: Implementation

By Richard L

Mar 4, 2019

After having completed the Digital Thread transformations, framework, components and strategies in the first two courses, I was pleased with the opportunity for exploring the transformation taking place in how products are designed and manufactured throughout the world integrates with the digital thread tactical implementation addressed in the third course, providing closed loop. I look forward to even more depth and breadth of applications in the real world with opportunity to continue building my 4.0 Roadmap to Success in Digital Manufacturing and Design Technology.

By WESLEY T

May 2, 2018

For a Manufacturing Scan project to be well implemented it is essential to understand the components of Cyber Infrastructure, the main technologies used and how to bring all this to the shop floor. This course introduces all of these components and teaches you how to implement them.

By Konrad G R R

Aug 10, 2019

I found the Digital Thread: Implementation course to be a good survey course of many topics that need to be understood to implement the digital thread. It gives you an idea of what the issues are, what the benefits are, and a great set of resources on where to dig deeper.

By Vancho D

Jan 12, 2018

ah. probably the most important course so far and most interesting. Not sure what follows but will comment on it too.

Thank you again and anybody interested in DMD should take these specialization, especially mechanical and industrial engineers and technicians!

By Meet P

Apr 30, 2017

Thank you for giving me excellent information on digital manufacturing. It is very helpful course for me. Thank you The State University of New York and Coursera.

By David C

Jan 5, 2018

Good overview of how the Digital Thread is utilized in organizations to cut costs and improve operations and customer service. Good resources.

By Akhilesh K K

Dec 22, 2017

IT WAS AN AWESOME EXPERIENCE WITH LEARNING ABOUT ADVANCED MANUFECTURING ENTERPRISE WITH SIR KEN ENGLISH AND I AM VERY THANKFUL FOR SIR

By Natalie B

Feb 27, 2018

Excellent course! Gives you a more practical perspective of how the Digital Manufacturing will be incorporated on the shop floor.

By Scott C

Jul 31, 2018

Really enjoyed the course. It is informative and I learned a lot. Looking forward to the next course in the sequence.

By Kasuntha M

Oct 30, 2020

Great opportunity to gain an introductory knowledge for the field of digital manufacturing with its key factors.

By B T R

Oct 24, 2017

Excellent Course on Digital Thread...Thanks to Kin for sharing knowledge on Digital Thread implementation.

By Robert N

Oct 27, 2020

The course in general was great for me, I was able to learn many new things. and involve in my work.

By MIHIR R J

Jun 24, 2020

Exceptional. Highly recommended for all engineers related to the Mechanical and Production streams.

By CHINTADA H K

Mar 5, 2020

VERY EXPERTLY DESIGNED COURSE

GAVE EXCELLENT INSIGHTS INTO THE DEVELOPMENTS IN MANUFACTURING SECTOR

By Lisseth

Dec 17, 2019

I liked very much the instructor and how he explains each of the concepts. Thanks Ken.

By Senthil k J S

Jun 4, 2020

High level content which gives greater insights about digital thread implementation

By Abhinav

Jun 21, 2020

Excellent Exposure on Digital Thread: Implementation.Thank you Prof. Ken English.

By CITEVE ( 5

Apr 7, 2020

Great execution, great content. Really helpful and on par with reality. Thank you

By Senthilkumar

Jul 21, 2017

Innovative course design and Informative lecture sessions and reference materials

By Allan G

Aug 28, 2017

I am very satisfied with the course that i open my mind and possibilities.

By NAGA S P

Jan 14, 2019

ONE OF THE BEST COURSE TO LEARN TO WORK ON INNOVATIVE IDEAS ON DMDI

By Kayode O

Aug 17, 2019

So amazing and exciting to part of the participatant the courses

By sameer k c

Mar 17, 2022

this course is very helpfull for me , and my upcoming carrier

By Shivoh C

Oct 30, 2018

Great course , learned a lot in Digital Manufacturing !

By Marcel D

Jan 14, 2018

Already a bit outdated, but a gives me alot of insight.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder