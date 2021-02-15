Chevron Left
4.6
stars
753 ratings
127 reviews

About the Course

This course will help you recognize how the "digital thread" is the backbone of the digital manufacturing and design (DM&D) transformation, turning manufacturing processes from paper-based to digital-based. You will have a working understanding of the digital thread – the stream that starts at product concept and continues to accumulate information and data throughout the product’s life cycle – and identify opportunities to leverage it. Gain an understanding of how "the right information, in the right place, at the right time" should flow. This is one of the keys to unlocking the potential of a digital design process. Acknowledging this will enable you to be more involved in a product’s development cycle, and to help a company become more flexible. Main concepts of this course will be delivered through lectures, readings, discussions and various videos. This is the second course in the Digital Manufacturing & Design Technology specialization that explores the many facets of manufacturing’s “Fourth Revolution,” aka Industry 4.0, and features a culminating project involving creation of a roadmap to achieve a self-established DMD-related professional goal. To learn more about the Digital Manufacturing and Design Technology specialization, please watch the overview video by copying and pasting the following link into your web browser: https://youtu.be/wETK1O9c-CA...

Thank you for giving me excellent information on digital thread components. It is very helpful course for me. Thank you University of buffalo, The State University of New York and Coursera.

By Prakash S

Feb 15, 2021

Thank you for giving me excellent information on digital thread components. It is very helpful course for me. Thank you University of buffalo, The State University of New York and Coursera.

By Meet P

Apr 15, 2017

Thank you for giving me excellent information on digital thread components. It is very helpful course for me. Thank you University of buffalo, The State University of New York and Coursera.

By Senthil k J S

May 28, 2020

Thank you to Dr.Ken English who provides excellent insights on digital manufacturing. I am inspired and motivated to do contribute for this digital manufacturing environment.

By Héctor L

Jan 27, 2021

By Jimish S

Apr 12, 2018

Let me start with thanking the faculty and Coursera for breaking down the course in a structured manner. The course was good as a starter pack for anyone who is new to the field and has little or no information technology background. For existing practitioners much of the content would be known, specially topics for Week 2.

I have found publication from CIMdata informative and relevant in the context of Digital Thread and Digital Twin.

By Konrad G R R

Aug 4, 2019

This course is all about showing what components are involved in seeing an integrated view of everything about an asset or product throughout its life cycle -- the Digital Thread. You can see the 30,000ft view or look at the nitty-gritty details using the resources the course provides. It's all up to you.

By Dr. M A G

May 3, 2020

This was one of the most well executed courses that groomed me to grasp the concepts of the components of a digital thread in the Digital Manufacturing scenario. I loved the delivery and the illustrations and the reference material which talked about what actually is happening in the industry right now.

By Johnson N

Oct 28, 2017

The concepts in this class are also applicable in many other fields and practices. Basically, the course emphasizes the importance of digitizing and quantifying our data and models so that we can make well informed decisions with much better precision than randomly guessing.

By vishal c

Apr 30, 2020

thanks for detailed information about digital thread components. It is very helpful for me in the future and this course deals with different components of digital thread and various advantages and disadvantages of the component in the industry

By Vancho D

Jan 10, 2018

This program is a must for every mechanical engineer and industrial engineer involved in product development and manufacturing in general.

You must take it! It provides great information about Digital Thread Components

By JIGARKUMAR V P

May 20, 2020

Digital thread components took my broad goal into specifics. With the discussions along the way, I was able to took the needs of data sharing, semantic data and interoperability.

Thank for such nice Course

By WESLEY T

May 2, 2018

To understand thoroughly how Industry 4.0 is revolutionizing the means of production, we must understand the components of this revolution. This course explains a number of them.

By Matias G

Dec 14, 2021

Muy completo e interesante para iniciar tus conocimientos en manufacturing 4.0, Creo que un valor añadido sería poder compartir más ideas con profesorado y estudiantes de SUNY.

By Joswin C

May 4, 2020

It was really informative about how digital thread plays and important role in the product life cycle. Got a knowledge base updated. Thank you!

By ajay k v

May 24, 2020

Especially for manufacturers, there are quite useful like TDP, data sharing and framework process for strategic planning.

By Tushar S

May 2, 2020

it is an amazing course for new aspirants to enhance their knowledge in the field of data sharing and data transferring.

By Devang S

Jun 14, 2020

Properly Designed Course for any type of learner. Proper video and website examples to understand the concepts of DMD

By Maria S N

Nov 6, 2017

The course gives a good overview about the digital thread components and supports learning with real life examples

By CHINTADA H K

Feb 23, 2020

THIS COURSE HAS BEEN AN EYE OPENER IN TERMS OF DATA SHARING AND ITS ADVANTAGES TO ALL INOLVED IN THE SUPPLY CHAIN

By Kasuntha M

Oct 30, 2020

Great opportunity to gain an introductory knowledge for the field of digital manufacturing with its key factors.

By Akhilesh K K

Nov 24, 2017

It was an awesome experience with ken English sir

And the course covers all contents which are required for us.

By AnkurS

Jun 3, 2017

Fantastic!!....Great course for learning the basics of Digital manufacturing & Design as well Digital Thread.

By Robert N

Oct 27, 2020

The course in general was great for me, I was able to learn many new things. and involve in my work.

By Rakesh.K

Oct 25, 2020

clearly explain about data transfer and handling then storing by using the digital thread concept

By B T R

Oct 13, 2017

Very Good course on Digital Thread, gained lot of knowledge in digital thread. Thanks to Ken.

