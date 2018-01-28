Chevron Left
Learners will create a roadmap to achieve their own personal goals related to the digital manufacturing and design (DM&D) profession, which will help them leverage relevant opportunities. The culminating project provides a tangible element to include in their professional portfolios that showcases their knowledge of Industry 4.0. This project is part of the Digital Manufacturing and Design Technology specialization that explores the many facets of manufacturing’s “Fourth Revolution,” aka Industry 4.0. To learn more about the specialization and its courses, please watch the overview video by copying and pasting the following link into your web browser: https://youtu.be/wETK1O9c-CA...

By Vancho D

Jan 28, 2018

It was a great experience and everyone interested in Industry 4.0 should take this specialization. Especially, mechanical engineers and industrial engineers as well as engineering technicians.

By Scott C

Oct 15, 2018

Really enjoyed this course and the entire specialization. I got a lot of useful information from it.

By prashant B

Jul 12, 2020

Wonderful experience

By Rogério S

Jun 21, 2020

Excellent Subject!

By Nagraj S D

Aug 9, 2020

Excellent Course

By yashar k s

Jun 2, 2018

Great Course

By suresh k

Dec 20, 2019

good course

By Md. R Q S

Aug 14, 2020

ohh! great

By Rony G

Sep 22, 2020

very nice

By Bitari A

Sep 6, 2020

thank you

By Tejash y T G

Dec 7, 2018

thank you

By AJAY T

Oct 20, 2020

Nice

By shahillram .

Aug 10, 2020

nice

By Safayet U M

Jul 30, 2020

Nice

By Litthish S

Jun 30, 2020

Good

By Harikrishnan

May 26, 2020

GOOD

By Zafar H

May 23, 2020

Excellent overview of the topic. Indeed it was worth studing. Some application part should also be inncluded which gives some hands on experience of the subject.

By David C

Mar 15, 2018

Good information and resources for creating a professional roadmap.

By Eric E B T A

Jun 13, 2019

it's ok

By RAMESH R R

Jul 26, 2020

Great courses (Digital Manufacturing & Design Technology) with very exhaustive and informative, I have gained more knowledge that would greatly useful my academics and my profession. All professors, especially Prof. Ken English has explained very well. The courses cover all aspects related to Industry 4.0.

Thank you University of Buffalo, The State University of New York, and the Coursera team.

By Shirish B

Jun 6, 2020

Very Good course; Dr. Ken English is excellent professor among DMD specialization 4 courses he taught and its great way to enjoy his teaching. Thank you Dr. Ken English

By Oleh L

Nov 17, 2019

The course is giving valuable inputs to the students. It allows to form further options to investigate the topic and gives clear understating which path to choose.

By Neeraj K M

Jul 9, 2020

great learning experience during this course and learn many concepts such as swot,, tools, challenge and manufacturing parts, networking platform etc.

By CHINTADA H K

May 9, 2020

A very good culmination of the entire course by revisiting all the objectives achieved and guiding us with proper planning for the way ahead

By Kasuntha M

Oct 30, 2020

Great opportunity to gain an introductory knowledge for the field of digital manufacturing with its key factors.

