VD
Jan 27, 2018
It was a great experience and everyone interested in Industry 4.0 should take this specialization. Especially, mechanical engineers and industrial engineers as well as engineering technicians.
SB
Jun 5, 2020
Very Good course; Dr. Ken English is excellent professor among DMD specialization 4 courses he taught and its great way to enjoy his teaching. Thank you Dr. Ken English
By Vancho D•
Jan 28, 2018
By Scott C•
Oct 15, 2018
Really enjoyed this course and the entire specialization. I got a lot of useful information from it.
By prashant B•
Jul 12, 2020
Wonderful experience
By Rogério S•
Jun 21, 2020
Excellent Subject!
By Nagraj S D•
Aug 9, 2020
Excellent Course
By yashar k s•
Jun 2, 2018
Great Course
By suresh k•
Dec 20, 2019
good course
By Md. R Q S•
Aug 14, 2020
ohh! great
By Rony G•
Sep 22, 2020
very nice
By Bitari A•
Sep 6, 2020
thank you
By Tejash y T G•
Dec 7, 2018
thank you
By AJAY T•
Oct 20, 2020
Nice
By shahillram .•
Aug 10, 2020
nice
By Safayet U M•
Jul 30, 2020
Nice
By Litthish S•
Jun 30, 2020
Good
By Harikrishnan•
May 26, 2020
GOOD
By Zafar H•
May 23, 2020
Excellent overview of the topic. Indeed it was worth studing. Some application part should also be inncluded which gives some hands on experience of the subject.
By David C•
Mar 15, 2018
Good information and resources for creating a professional roadmap.
By Eric E B T A•
Jun 13, 2019
it's ok
By RAMESH R R•
Jul 26, 2020
Great courses (Digital Manufacturing & Design Technology) with very exhaustive and informative, I have gained more knowledge that would greatly useful my academics and my profession. All professors, especially Prof. Ken English has explained very well. The courses cover all aspects related to Industry 4.0.
Thank you University of Buffalo, The State University of New York, and the Coursera team.
By Shirish B•
Jun 6, 2020
By Oleh L•
Nov 17, 2019
The course is giving valuable inputs to the students. It allows to form further options to investigate the topic and gives clear understating which path to choose.
By Neeraj K M•
Jul 9, 2020
great learning experience during this course and learn many concepts such as swot,, tools, challenge and manufacturing parts, networking platform etc.
By CHINTADA H K•
May 9, 2020
A very good culmination of the entire course by revisiting all the objectives achieved and guiding us with proper planning for the way ahead
By Kasuntha M•
Oct 30, 2020
Great opportunity to gain an introductory knowledge for the field of digital manufacturing with its key factors.