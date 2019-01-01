Rahul Rai, Ph.D. is Associate Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at University at Buffalo. His research is focused on manufacturing and design domain, with particular interest in the digital manufacturing and design tools that support design and fabrication of products and systems. By combining engineering innovations with methods from machine learning, AI, statistics and optimization, and geometric reasoning, his research strives to solve important research problems in manufacturing and engineering design domain. In this course, he brings his strong background in manufacturing analytics that he expects students will learn from his course.