Manufacturers are increasingly utilizing machine tools that are self-aware – they perceive their own states and the state of the surrounding environment – and are able to make decisions related to machine activity processes. This is called intelligent machining, and through this course students will receive a primer on its background, tools and related terminology.
Introduction to Intelligent Machining
The purpose of this module is to introduce the concepts related to intelligent machining paradigm. The key focus will be discussing two key components of intelligent machining, i.e., sensing and control.
Sensors and Sensing Techniques
The purpose of this module is to introduce spectrum of sensors used to implement intelligent machining. The module will also discuss the basics of signal processing and analysis techniques that has brought intelligent machining paradigm closer to industrial realization. Following issues pertaining to sensors and sensing techniques will be elaborated up: (1) Which sensors are to be used in each application? (2) How to acquire and process sensor signals?
Process Control Strategies
The purpose of this module is to introduce the concept of Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs) that co-ordinate the real-time control functions.
Future Directions in Advanced Machining
The purpose of this module is to introduce the background related to open architecture software systems to implement intelligent machining.
Very good and Interesting course Intelligent Machining .Gives you greatly overall knowledge about machining and manufacturing.
It is useful for the upcoming future in the steam of MECHANICAL ENGINEERING. Rahul Rai sir has explained it clearly and perfectly.
Thank you for giving me excellent information on digital manufacturing. It is very helpful course for me. Thank you The State University of New York and Coursera.
excellent course which gives us an brief idea about smart technology which is getting equipped by all industries around the globe
