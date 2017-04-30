A
May 31, 2020
being a mechanical engineer it is very much helpful for me. it reflects the idea of using intelligent machining in industries in order to improve the quality and increase the productivity of firm.
SC
Sep 13, 2018
Great course with good insights on industry 4.0 and the methods of implementation in our current industries. Also, erudite professors who explain the concepts lucidly are really worth mentioning.
By Meet P•
Apr 30, 2017
Thank you for giving me excellent information on digital manufacturing. It is very helpful course for me. Thank you The State University of New York and Coursera.
By Anurag Y•
Oct 2, 2018
this course has been an amazing journey, it has given me a perspective of how automation and digital manufacturing would become the ultimate form of production.
By Jigar P•
Jan 12, 2018
Good for beginner awareness
By Shivoh C•
Sep 14, 2018
By Vishal•
May 9, 2020
This course is Very useful to understand the basics as well core things which are include in the intelligent machining. :-):-)
By Prakash S•
Feb 15, 2021
Excellent Course
By Blessing S R•
Apr 7, 2020
Interesting.
By Sergio E A M•
Dec 26, 2018
It is needed to improve the audio cause there are some parts that are no easy to understand due of this.
By Nima G M•
Nov 7, 2020
This course is beneficial because it gives me a lot of information about how a machine could be intelligent. In fact, the existing gap between a traditional machine and an intelligent machine could be covered by some main tools, which are discussed in this course. Herein, nearly four main tools for covering this gap are introduced, specifically through the resources referred to in the "Reading" sections (not videos). The first one is sensors, the second one is signal processing, the third one is machine learning, and the last one is Process Control Strategies. Among these four tools, sensors are of the greatest importance without which no data would be available to be captured and analyzed. In other words, without sensors, it is not possible to make a machine intelligent.
By SUDHARSAN•
Jul 26, 2020
This course gives the accurate idea about how the future industries are going to be. From this course, it is clear that one has to stay updated to the current technology. Technology is so advanced nowadays. Every industry is focused on Intelligent Machining in order to improve their production quality. Very useful course. Also learn Machine learning and big data because they are going to reshape the future. if you master those then you will be at the top.
By Dr. Y N•
Apr 27, 2020
the basics of intelligent machining based on industrial 4.0 technologies is very useful, and this lecture with simple contents are more commendable and understandable. this course creates interest to learn advanced concepts in intelligent machining. I acknowledge Dr. Rahul Rai for delivering wonderful talk on intelligent machining. I also thanks to coursera to provide this platform for learners.
By M R•
Nov 4, 2020
It's very interesting to learn about this course. In this, the fundamental details of intelligent machining are completely covered. Also, the way of explaining the basic concepts is highly super. Now, I learned the basic knowledge of intelligent machining and clearly understand the future scope of intelligent machining. I am really enjoyed this course learning .
By B R R B•
Apr 24, 2020
The course on digital manufacturing given an eye opener to get more involvement in the related field of Engineering.
Thank you very much for this very contemporary course on Manufacturing. Well designed course.
By using digital manufacturing and design paradigm, smart reusable face mask at economic cost to be ventured.
By Eduardo P•
May 9, 2021
An excellent and great choice for those that one to know more about Intelligent Machines and how it is used inside enterprises or industry. And no matter what is your level of expertise, this course adapts to your lever with videos, conferences, and articles that help fully understand the concepts of each module.
By Dr. R S•
Jun 3, 2020
It is an excellent course, which given me a insight of future industry. it make me what is essential to face the future industry. thanks a lot for the one and all, who are all behind this programme to help the man kind....
By Abhay R•
Jun 1, 2020
By Sangik S•
May 8, 2020
After doing this courses i have gathered a basic knowledge about the intelligent machining process how it works and what is the use of it .and lot of things
By Anuraag M K•
Apr 26, 2020
Its a very good course to start off with. Really good for beginners especially since it gives a wide vaiety of knowledge on CNC machines and mart machining.
By Dr. S K S•
Jul 26, 2020
Great course with good insights on Intelligent machining, it help a lot. I will also share this innovative knowledge to my students. Thanks for this course
By Vivek N N•
Oct 3, 2020
It's an greater experience to learn from Coursera. I learn lot of things from this course. So thank you Coursera to provide this beautiful course with us.
By BADRINATHAN K S•
Jun 18, 2020
This course is very useful to understand the basics of intelligent machining. It has created interest to learn advanced concepts in intelligent machining.
By ABDUL W H•
Jun 24, 2020
its really impressive course. explain all aspects of course short, simple and easy to understand. I review all concepts in short period of time.
By Kunal n m•
May 29, 2020
It was a good experience in their course which is very useful also give the information how the used of intelligent machining in industry
By MOHAMMAD R M•
May 20, 2020
It is useful for the upcoming future in the steam of MECHANICAL ENGINEERING. Rahul Rai sir has explained it clearly and perfectly.
By Paolo B S A•
Aug 3, 2020
great course, even tho for someone whose native language is not english, it is a little bit hard to understand the professor xD