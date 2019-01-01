Sara Behdad is an Associate Professor at the University of Florida (UF), Engineering School of Sustainable Infrastructure & Environment. Dr. Behdad received her Ph.D. in Industrial and Systems Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2013. She has a Bachelor degree and Master’s degree in Industrial Engineering from Tehran Polytechnic University. She is the founding director of GETCOT lab at UF. Her research interests include Sustainable Design and Manufacturing, Remanufacturing, and End-of-Use Recovery of Electronic Waste. She is a member of ASME, IIE, and SME.