About this Course

38,875 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University at Buffalo

Placeholder

The State University of New York

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up93%(3,422 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

Systems Engineering

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 38 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Model-Based Systems Engineering

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 34 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Applications of Model-Based Systems Engineering

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 40 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Model-Based Enterprise

8 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 57 min), 10 readings, 7 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MBSE: MODEL-BASED SYSTEMS ENGINEERING

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder