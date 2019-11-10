This Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) course and the Digital Thread courses featured earlier in this specialization bring together the concepts from across digital manufacturing and design, forming a vision in which the geometry of a product is just one way of describing it. MBSE is where the model resulting from the evolution of system requirements, design, analysis, verification and validation activities is the focus of design and manufacturing. Students will gain an understanding of systems engineering, the model-based approach to design and manufacturing, the Digital Twin, and a roadmap toward a model-based enterprise.
About this Course
Offered by
University at Buffalo
The University at Buffalo (UB) is a premier, research-intensive public university and the largest, most comprehensive institution of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. UB offers more than 100 undergraduate degrees and nearly 300 graduate and professional programs.
The State University of New York
The State University of New York, with 64 unique institutions, is the largest comprehensive system of higher education in the United States. Educating nearly 468,000 students in more than 7,500 degree and certificate programs both on campus and online, SUNY has nearly 3 million alumni around the globe.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Systems Engineering
The purpose of this module is to establish a basic understanding of Systems Engineering and the role it plays in design and manufacturing. At the end of the module, learners will be able to explain a Systems Engineering process and discuss the advantages and disadvantages of the approach.
Model-Based Systems Engineering
The purpose of this module is to explain Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) and its applications. Upon completion, learners will be able to assess a process for MBSE opportunities and develop an argument for implementation. The learners will also be able to develop a strategy on how to implement applications of MBSE.
Applications of Model-Based Systems Engineering
Learners will develop an appreciation of the Model-Based Enterprise, including the benefits and barriers to successful implementation. Learners will be able to identify potential opportunities for the adoption of a Model-Based Enterprise.
Model-Based Enterprise
The purpose of this module is to develop an understanding of the MBE Self Assessment tools. At the end of the module, learners will be able to go through a tool to analyze MBE maturity.
Reviews
- 5 stars61.15%
- 4 stars27.60%
- 3 stars6.26%
- 2 stars3.37%
- 1 star1.60%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MBSE: MODEL-BASED SYSTEMS ENGINEERING
It is one of the best courses I have come across for MBSE. It rightly pushes the need of bringing the modelling practices for any enterprise.
Without coursera very difficult to learn various university courses in globally. For me it is very good platform to learn various areas of subject with renowned professors. Thank to Coursera.
Ken English is a great instructor. Very helpful introduction into getting an overview of the industry's shift towards model based design.
Overall good course. Lots of useful information! Could have used a few more detailed examples of how MBSE is actually implemented in real life, but definitely learned a lot about what
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.