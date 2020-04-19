FF
Apr 8, 2021
This course is very informative regarding the future technology or industry. I would like to thanks Sir, Ken English for sharing his knowledge and experience to make this course very informative.
KC
Jun 26, 2020
By Shelley S•
Apr 19, 2020
This course was not at all what I expected. It focused on why MBSE is a good idea for individuals and organizations. The topics were discussed superficially. The quizzes were mundane and lacked depth and nuance, with inexplicable penalties for write-in answers that directly matched quotes from the course. I was already convinced MBSE was a good idea, but was looking for practical examples, skills, and exercises on how to *do* it. I did learn some things in this course that I didn't know before, but not the knowledge I was seeking. The audio quality is also terrible. This did not meet my expectations compared to other paid courses here on Coursera.
By Fabio F•
Nov 7, 2019
Very General overview of the opportunities of Model Based System Engineering, the course provides basic info, useful only as introduction for non-professional on the topic.
Could be an introduction in case a self-assessment on an organization is required on use of Model Based Sy Eng.
By Connor W•
Jan 11, 2020
More examples were needed. Very monotone and it was hard to differentiate between key points and supplementary information. It needed more flow and I definitely had a hard time at many points visualizing what was being taught beyond a basic definition.
By Dana A•
Feb 8, 2021
This is the best online MBSE course I have taken. It is clear and easy to understand without being overly simplified. The course describes and gives relevant examples of the material.
By Christopher C•
Jul 19, 2021
Imagine a scenario where you are working in a large organisation as a systems engineer, one day your manager asks you to look at the feasibility of switching a project to a more MBSE approach but you only have minimal knowledge of MBSE specifics. If this is you then save your time, this "course" is about trying to sell you on the idea of MBSE rather than telling you how to approach implementing MBSE.
Plus I think the tutors got a little confused over what the course was supposed to be about between weeks 2 and 3 with it suddenly becoming a course on a model based enterprise not you know model based systems engineering, they even refer to it as an MBE course in later videos.
By Harsh D•
Aug 3, 2018
Gives a clear idea about MBSE covering basics of all the major fields related to MBSE and MBE. Also, informs about self assessment tool and various levels of assessment during complete life cycle.
By KSP-MECH P C•
Jun 27, 2020
By Somnath D•
Feb 4, 2020
Very exhaustive and informative..would greatly benefit my academics and my profession.. recommend this to others engaged in Digital Manufacturing / IOT / System Engineering domain
By Abhishek N•
Jun 15, 2020
It is one of the best courses I have come across for MBSE. It rightly pushes the need of bringing the modelling practices for any enterprise.
By Pilli B C•
Jan 12, 2020
Its a good course and helpful for my work related
By Sandeep M•
May 29, 2020
Assignments are not upto the mark. References are good.
By Matheus O d S•
Nov 1, 2021
The course title is misleading, less than a quarter of it is dedicated to MBSE. Most of the content is related to MBE and a whole week is spent summarizing a NIST table.
Also the course material is in part of low quality: there are some typos in the presentation, the audio has some hiss on it, some reference links do not work and the quizes seems like a were done with low effort by them (some questions dont' make sense, others are only a question of common sense).
By Elango G•
Nov 9, 2021
Majorly the tutorial is referring to other sources available across youtube and various website. Own content is very low portion of the entire course. I didn't expect this. I thought the complete course will be by the Tutor from UB. Only positive point the interview from David Long ESEP. His interview provides lot of insight into the course rather than the actual speaker. His interview points are very precise and to the point
By Shashank N•
May 14, 2021
A fantastic overview of the Model-Based approach to systems engineering! Covers a wide field of topics ranging from various conventional definitions of system engineering, model based engineering and transition from conventional systems engineering methods to MBSE, modelling languages used to devise and develop systems architecture, namely SysML, all the way to Model Based Enterprise (MBE). A great course for beginners wanting to get familiar with model based systems engineering.
By Rikkin A•
May 11, 2020
A complete overview of Model based System engineering that is currently emerging topic in the Industry 4.0 era specially for SMEs. The Course is a must if you are an industrial or Mechanical Engineer working in the field of design or analysis and Manufacturing. Also for the persons who are keen to transform their role or organisation from traditional approach to MBSE. Devote 100% of your time and attention and you will make the most out of it.
By Jack H•
Mar 22, 2022
This was a fantastic course that taught me about a subject I knew very little about. Mr. English was a great speaker and was nice to listen to. This course gave great insight into something I always wondered about, how do race teams and aerospace companies make a brand new race car or plane from scratch within such a small timeframe.
By Fasai S•
Feb 6, 2022
It's an eye opening course. I really enjoy the value that I can bring to my work. The course materials and the instructors' teaching styles are nice and appropriate (Easy to understand but not too simple in the level that we don't get anything). No peer grade assessments (and I like that!). Tons of references that are very useful.
By JOSHUA L•
Mar 16, 2020
Course is very insightful and gives a great overview of the model based engineering system. Some of the references need to be updated as they are no longer available (and additional readings); however, that did not take away from the concept that was being presented in this class.
By Rabindranath R•
Jan 16, 2019
the course is very short and informative. It provides MBSE concept in very simple approach and also suggest how systematically we can assess the MBE practices in the organization and follow recommended practices at different level to reach ultimate goal.
By Raghuvamshi T•
Nov 12, 2021
Awesome introduction to model based systems engineering concepts including MBD, MBE. Course material is provided in a clear, logical way. Great course for beginners as well as seasoned professionals seeking career enhancement.
By Kristy L•
Feb 22, 2021
I am not an engineer and I thought the class was designed for an audience that is more than engineers. I appreciate the videos and the transcripts. I actually like the mini quizzes throughout the course to keep me on track.
By WESLEY T•
May 2, 2018
A course that deals with the fundamentals of an Engineering System, through the implementation of strategies with practical examples, applications and tools of use until reaching the level of maturity. Complete!
By Ruben•
Jun 8, 2020
This course has been very useful to understand the MBSE approach while using the Systems Engineering principles. And how it is applied to build the Model Based Enterprise. I really recomment this training
By FARID•
Apr 9, 2021
By Claudio P•
Nov 12, 2019
Informative introduction on MBSE topics considering different aspects. It is not an deep course but put the general bases on the discipline. Well organized and exposed by professionals.