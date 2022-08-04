Strengthen your knowledge of Model-Based Systems Engineering, and discover an approach that organizations, companies, and governments are using to manage ever-changing demands. In this course, you will learn more about systems thinking, architecture, and models. You will examine the key benefits of MBSE. Through an in-depth look at MBSE as a solution, you will examine SysML methodologies and languages. No degree is required. This course is primarily for professionals, college students, and advanced high school students who are interested in gaining introductory knowledge of Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) software and principles.
Introduction to Model-Based Systems EngineeringSiemens
About this Course
Skills you will gain
- Cloud Computing
- Model-Based System Engineering
- MBSE
- PLM Software
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 hours to complete
An Introduction to Model-Based Systems Engineering
4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 57 min), 14 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
Systems Engineering and MBSE
3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 59 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
iMBSE, Methodology, and an Introduction to System Modeling Languages
2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 39 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
System Modeling Language (SysML)
2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 44 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
