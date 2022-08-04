About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Computing
  • Model-Based System Engineering
  • MBSE
  • PLM Software
Instructor

Offered by

Siemens

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

An Introduction to Model-Based Systems Engineering

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 57 min), 14 readings, 1 quiz
Week2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Systems Engineering and MBSE

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 59 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

iMBSE, Methodology, and an Introduction to System Modeling Languages

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 39 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz
Week4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

System Modeling Language (SysML)

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 44 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

